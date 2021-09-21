CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Only Murders in the Building Theories: Who Killed Tim Kono?

By Shawn Laib
Den of Geek
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHulu’s original comedy series Only Murders in the Building has a lot going for it, namely the outstanding acting of its star trio. Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez have found all the right notes to hit on comedically and dramatically to create a program that makes you feel warm inside while laughing your butt off. Let’s not forget what the main topic of the show is though: we’re trying to catch a murderer for God’s sake! Everyone loves a great mystery. The writers have done a clever job of giving the audience clues about who killed the victim of the show, Tim Kono (Julian Cihi), without ever getting close enough to the answer to spoil it for us.

www.denofgeek.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Actor Willie Garson Dead at 57

Willie Garson, a prolific character actor best known for his role as Stanford Blatch in the Sex and the City franchise, has passed away at the age of 57. The news was first broken in a tweet by actor Rob Morrow, and has since been confirmed by Garson's family (via TVLine). The cause of death is currently unknown at this time, although TMZ reports that the actor had been battling cancer. Garson's career spanned four decades, and also included memorable roles as Mozzie in White Collar, Ralph in Little Manhattan, Martin Lloyd in Stargate SG-1, and Gerald Hirsch on Hawaii Five-0.
TV & VIDEOS
washingtonnewsday.com

Episode 6 Recap: A New Suspect and New Leads on ‘Only Murders in the Building’

Episode 6 Recap: A New Suspect and New Leads on ‘Only Murders in the Building’. Only Murders in the Building is the name of the game. In Episode 6, titled “To Protect and Serve,” new leads in the Tim Kono case were revealed. The podcast “Only Murders in the Building,” hosted by Mabel (Selena Gomez), Oliver (Martin Short), and Charles (Steve Martin), has (sort of) taken off, attracting the attention of Detective Williams (Da’Vine Joy Randolph), the cop who solved the Tim Kono (Julian Cihi) case in Episode 1. She had established that his death was caused by suicide, but she is now calling into question her own inquiry after discovering that crucial pieces of evidence were never given over for study. Only Murders in the Building Episode 6 recap is available on this page.
TV SERIES
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer

Selena Gomez is the lifeblood of ‘Only Murders in the Building’

Martin Short, Steve Martin and Selena Gomez are an odd trio if I’ve ever seen one. Two comedy legends and a highly-accomplished child star are certainly not the first actors that come to mind when planning a murder mystery television series, and yet the quirky dynamic between the three is the piece of the puzzle that perfectly completes this spectacular true crime dramedy.
CELEBRITIES
nonpareilonline.com

Review: 'Only Murders in the Building' a good time with old comedy friends

Steve Martin and Martin Short are comedy royalty, comedy icons. Since costarring in one of my guilty pleasures, “Three Amigos!” (1986) — I can even sing along with “My Little Buttercup” — their acting paths have crossed several times, including the “Father of the Bride” movies, and, more recently, in their 2018 Netflix special, “Steve Martin and Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life.” The actors/comedians/writers have exceptional rapport, so it was probably only natural for them to decide to join forces again for Hulu’s TV series, “Only Murders in the Building.”
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Selena Gomez
Person
Steve Martin
Person
Zoe
Rolling Stone

The True Crime Inspiration Behind ‘Only Murders In the Building’

On Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building, three residents of the same apartment building bond over their obsession with a true crime podcast. After the mysterious death of a neighbor, they can’t resist diving headlong into an investigation — and recording it for their own podcast debut. The unlikely friend group of Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver (Martin Short), and Mabel (Selena Gomez) soon find themselves embroiled in a real mystery, facing death threats, red herrings, and secrets among their ranks. The show’s actors and creators are devotees of the crime podcast genre, and podcasters we spoke to feel that love coming through in the first season.
TV SERIES
Time Out Global

Five NYC filming locations of Hulu's "Only Murders in the Building"

Hulu's Only Murders in the Building is a new comedic whodunit starring the unlikely trio Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez, who combine forces to solve a murder mystery in the Upper West Side apartment building. While the story is a good one, combing humor (with great comedic timing...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
gizmostory.com

Only Murders in the Building Episode 7: September 28 Release and What You Should Know Before Watching?

The American Comedy Series, Only Murders in the Building’, is solving opening up the twists and suspensions it contains, be it revealing the killer of Tim Kono and everything else. The show is being liked by everyone out there, and now we have reached the 7th episode. But before we get to know-how is the person behind the plot, it is quite significant for the trio of Mabel, Charles, and Oliver to put the pieces together to find out who the real culprit is.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Hulu#Afte
Collider

Aaron Dominguez on ‘Only Murders in the Building’ and His Reactions to the Wild Reveals of the Season

From co-creators Steve Martin and John Hoffman and executive producer Dan Fogelman (This is Us), the Hulu original comedic murder mystery series Only Murders in the Building follows Charles (Martin), Oliver (Martin Short) and Mabel (Selena Gomez), strangers whose obsession with true crime finds them trying to solve a grisly one that occurs right inside their apartment building. While they investigate to find the truth, they also record a podcast to document the case, all in the hopes that they’ll uncover enough secrets to learn exactly what happened.
TV SERIES
Rolling Stone

Here’s How to Catch Up on ‘Only Murders in the Building’ for Free

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. There might be a murderer living in the apartment complex, and Steve Martin, Selena Gomez and Martin Short...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Paste Magazine

Mystery Solved: Only Murders in the Building Proves TV Shows with Older Leads Can Still Be Hits

If television is a reflection of modern society, it’s pretty clear we all take older adults, especially seniors, for granted. If this wasn’t the case, the somewhat surprising success of the Hulu series, Only Murders in the Building wouldn’t seem like such an aberration. To be sure, Selena Gomez (29) lowers the average age of the show’s main trio, but the other two lead actors of the mystery dramedy—Steve Martin (76) and Martin Short (71)—have been old enough to collect Social Security for years.
TV SERIES
/Film

The Daily Stream: Only Murders In The Building Is A Cozy Comedy With Frothy Twists And Fabulous Coats

The Movie: "Only Murders in the Building" The Pitch: Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez star in a comedy murder-mystery series about a group of residents of the "Arconia," a fictional luxury apartment complex in New York City, who are shaken by the suicide of one of their neighbors, Tim Kono (Julian Cihi). Or was it a suicide? Washed up TV star Charles-Haden Savage (Martin), struggling Broadway director Oliver Putnam (Short), and their mysterious fur coat-wearing neighbor Mabel Mora (Gomez) are convinced that it was a murder. What does it matter that they're a little obsessed with true-crime podcasts and may be projecting some of that fanaticism onto this sudden death? And who needs to know if Mabel had some secret childhood connection to Tim Kono, who was one of the most hated people in their apartment building? Each mystery unravels with a fizzy, stylish pop, making "Only Murders in the Building" out to be one of the most entertaining and most addicting new shows this season. And we haven't even started talking about the coats.
TV SERIES
Decider

‘Only Murders in the Building’ Proves Da’Vine Joy Randolph is Perfection

Episode 6 of Hulu‘s Only Murders in the Building shows us a whole new perspective on the murder of Tim Kono. Instead of rejoining the likes of Mabel (Selena Gomez), Charles (Steve Martin), or Oliver (Martin Short), we’re brought into the world of the woman officially on the Tim Kono case: Detective Williams (Da’Vine Joy Randolph). While we briefly met Detective Williams in Episode 1, Only Murders in the Building Episode 6 “To Protect and Serve” takes us inside her world…and loops her in on Mabel, Charles, and Oliver’s own investigation. More importantly, though, Only Murders Episode 6 once again proves that Da’Vine Joy Randolph is a pure treasure.
TV SERIES
No Film School

How 'Only Murders in the Building' Capitalizes on the Zeitgeist

One of the most-talked-about TV shows on streaming this summer has to be the delightful Only Murders in the Building. This Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez vehicle is a wondrous and playful take on the genre. It perfectly encapsulates how you should be reinventing the ideas and capturing the zeitgeist.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy