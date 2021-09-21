CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Forks, ND

Grand Forks company awarded $17 million Navy contract

Middletown Press
 8 days ago

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — A Grand Forks company has been awarded a $17 million Navy contract to build a ground support station to control unmanned aircraft and sensor system. The work by Ideal Aerosmith will enable mission planners to access classified and non-classified information from one place, including data from intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, or ISR, operations, like those flown out of the Grand Forks Air Force Base.

www.middletownpress.com

