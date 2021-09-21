California police officer quits after 29 years, citing COVID vaccine policy

A California police officer who served the city of San Jose for nearly three decades announced his resignation in the wake of the city's vaccine mandate for all city employees.

"First of all, it's my religious belief. I also believe I've been given a choice about what to do with my body," Sgt. David Gutierrez said.

The 29-year veteran of the San Jose Police Department said he submitted his resignation before the city's Sept. 30 deadline for all city employees to be completely vaccinated .

"I'm not anti-vaccine. I don't tell people, 'You shouldn't get it.' But when it comes to my body, it's my choice about what I want to put in my body," Gutierrez said.

The San Jose Police Department's vaccine rate is up from 82% to 85%, and Mayor Sam Liccardo said the strategy is working well.

"This is certainly for the protection of the individual members of our city team," Liccardo said. "But it's also, critically, for the safety of our entire community because we know, obviously, first responders are out there interacting [with citizens] every day."

Gutierrez worked as a homicide detective, internal affairs investigator, patrol supervisor, and reserve officer during his career, KPIX reported .

As many as 150 San Jose police officers could be at risk of losing their jobs due to their vaccination status, according to the police officer's association.

"If they let go police officers who've been here five years, 10 years, 15 years, you can hire somebody else, but you're not going to hire that experience, though," he said.

