Eye on the Tigers: Mizzou is shipping up to Boston
The Post-Dispatch’s Dave Matter and Ben Frederickson share their takeaways from Missouri’s romp over Southeast Missouri and look forward to Saturday’s unique nonconference visit to Boston College, followed by a visit with Scott Mutrin, Boston College’s radio sideline reporter and former Golden Eagles quarterback to discuss BC’s 3-0 start and the program’s evolution under second-year coach Jeff Hafley. Mutrin also shares some travel tips for Mizzou fans making the trip to Boston this weekend.www.stltoday.com
