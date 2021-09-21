CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Eye on the Tigers: Mizzou is shipping up to Boston

St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Post-Dispatch’s Dave Matter and Ben Frederickson share their takeaways from Missouri’s romp over Southeast Missouri and look forward to Saturday’s unique nonconference visit to Boston College, followed by a visit with Scott Mutrin, Boston College’s radio sideline reporter and former Golden Eagles quarterback to discuss BC’s 3-0 start and the program’s evolution under second-year coach Jeff Hafley. Mutrin also shares some travel tips for Mizzou fans making the trip to Boston this weekend.​

www.stltoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Saturday Night Upset

The biggest upset of the first full college football Saturday took place in stunning fashion on the West Coast. Washington, the No. 20 team in the country heading into the regular season, was shocked by Montana, 13-7, late on Saturday evening. The college football world is pretty shocked by this...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Look: 400-Pound College Football Freshman Goes Viral

The Florida Gators easily beat Florida Atlantic in their 2021 college football season opener. But that opener also saw the debut of one of the biggest players in the sport today. Late in the first half, freshman defensive tackle Dez Watson got his first snaps on the field. Fans were...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Hafley
The Spun

Longtime College Football Coach Reportedly Hospitalized With Stroke

On Tuesday afternoon, the sports world learned some troubling news when a former college football coach was hospitalized. Mike DeBord, a longtime assistant college football coach, reportedly suffered a stroke and “a major brain bleed,” according to a report from Football Scoop. He’s reportedly in the University of Michigan hospital’s ICU.
NFL
The Spun

ESPN’s Computer Model Has New Team At No. 1 Overall

Over the weekend, the Alabama Crimson Tide kept its undefeated season alive with a dominant performance over Southern Miss. With the win, Alabama moved to 4-0 on the season and kept its spot at No. 1 in the AP and Coaches polls. However, despite the team’s dominant performance, it slipped to No. 2 in ESPN’s Football Power Index.
FOOTBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mizzou#Shipping#American Football#Tigers#The Post Dispatch#Bc
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Christian McCaffrey News

Just a few days ago, the Carolina Panthers kept their undefeated season alive with a win dominant victory over the Houston Texans. Unfortunately, that win came with a significant cost. Star running back Christian McCaffrey suffered a hamstring injury and first-round corner Jaycee Horn suffered a broken foot. Thankfully, the...
NFL
Yardbarker

Georgia Southern player apologizes for incident that helped get coach fired

A Georgia Southern player is apologizing for his conduct before Saturday’s game that appears to have played a part in getting his coach fired. A viral video showed Eagles lineman Gavin Adcock surfing atop a moving team bus and chugging a beer before Saturday’s game against Louisiana. That video gained further scrutiny after the team lost to Louisiana, which resulted in the firing of coach Chad Lunsford.
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
University of Missouri
Sports
Boston College
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Nebraska AD Shares Honest Admission On Scott Frost

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost came into the 2021 season needing a strong year in order to build the trust of the Cornhuskers fanbase and hold onto his job. Through five games, he hasn’t quite delivered. Nebraska is off to a 2-3 start, but many around the program feel like...
NEBRASKA STATE
CBS Sports

College football rankings: Colorado, Washington State join The Bottom 25 as Ohio takes over No. 1 spot

There's been a lot of time spent discussing how vulnerable all the top teams in college football look this season. Ohio State has already lost a game, Clemson is 2-2 and looking lost, Oklahoma can't pull away from anybody and even Alabama had a scare put into it. What isn't being discussed nearly as much, however, is how the bottom of the rankings have experienced something similar.
COLORADO STATE
AthlonSports.com

Cincinnati vs. Indiana Football Prediction and Preview

Cincinnati is looking to secure a victory over a Big Ten team to add to its profile down the line, but the Hoosiers have already taken some of the steam out of this Week 3 matchup. What could have been a battle of Top 25 programs was taken away with Indiana's season-opening loss to Iowa, but the Hoosiers will be ready to give Cincinnati some trouble at home this weekend in Bloomington.
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy