Corpus Christi, TX

Sens. Cruz, Cornyn, Rep. Cloud Applaud FEMA Funding for Corpus Christi’s Packery Channel Restoration Project in the Wake of Hurricane Harvey

texasgopvote.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. Sens. John Cornyn (R-Texas) and I, along with Rep. Michael Cloud (R-Texas) and Corpus Christi Mayor Paulette M. Guajardo, recently applauded the announcement by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) that $10 million of federal funding would be allocated to the Packery Channel Restoration Project in Corpus Christi, Texas. Since the destruction of Hurricane Harvey in 2017, the Packery Channel's southern wall has remained damaged, and local leaders have fought for the necessary funds to complete full restoration.

www.texasgopvote.com

