Carrollton, GA

Rotary donation to help COVID patients in India

By Press Release
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleService Above Self, Rotary International’s motto, was put to practice Sept. 14 when Carrollton cardiologist Dr. Charlie Rouse, through the Rouse Foundation, made a $6,000 donation that, along with $750 contributed by the Rotary Club of Carrollton and a $6,750 match from the Rotary Club of Druid Hills, will provide funds to purchase six oxygenators for COVID-19 patients in India, a country experiencing havoc from the deadly virus. On hand for the presentation were, from left, Ursula Phillip, executive director of the foundation; Dr. Rajesh Mathew, who also contributed to the project; Dr. Rouse; and Mary Ligon, Rotary District 6900 governor who accepted the donation on behalf of the clubs.

