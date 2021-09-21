Vitamin D Has Been Shown to Majorly Benefit Your Bladder and Urinary Health, New Study Says
While having a healthy heart and brain are top-of-mind goals for many, bladder health is something people don't tend to think about until there's an issue. But it's actually vital. Anyone experiencing an overactive bladder, inconvenience, a pelvic floor disorder, or repeat urinary tract infections will tell you that when something is off with your bladder, it can truly dominate your life.www.wellandgood.com
Comments / 0