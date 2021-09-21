CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Vitamin D Has Been Shown to Majorly Benefit Your Bladder and Urinary Health, New Study Says

By Emily Laurence
Well+Good
Well+Good
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

While having a healthy heart and brain are top-of-mind goals for many, bladder health is something people don't tend to think about until there's an issue. But it's actually vital. Anyone experiencing an overactive bladder, inconvenience, a pelvic floor disorder, or repeat urinary tract infections will tell you that when something is off with your bladder, it can truly dominate your life.

www.wellandgood.com

Comments / 0

Related
spring.org.uk

The Facial Sign Of Vitamin B12 Deficiency

This facial symptom can be irritating. A twitching near the eyes can be a sign of vitamin B12 deficiency. Twitches normally happen in one or the other eye — they can be irritating but they are not normally painful. Similarly, a tingling sensation in the legs, feet or hands can...
HEALTH
Best Life

Drinking This Every Day Slashes Your Dementia Risk In Half, Study Says

Aging happens differently for each person, but it's a common fear for most that they'll be affected by cognitive decline as they get older. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 55 million people worldwide have dementia, with the number expected to rise to 78 million by the year 2030 and 139 million by 2050. Unfortunately, unlike cardiovascular disease, the steps towards keeping your brain in good shape can be less clear. But according to one study, there's evidence that drinking this one popular beverage every day can cut your risk of developing dementia in half. Read on to see what you should be putting in your cup more regularly.
FOOD & DRINKS
spring.org.uk

A Frequent Symptom Of Vitamin D Deficiency

It is estimated that up to 70 percent of people could have a vitamin D deficiency. Depression and pain can both be signs of vitamin D deficiency, research suggests. As well as low mood, the most important symptoms of depression are:. Decreased interest in life. Energy loss. Concentration problems. People...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vitamin A#Overactive Bladder#Vitamin D Deficiency#New Study#Md
EatThis

Eat This to Avoid COVID, Says New Study

In terms of preventing COVID-19, we're familiar with the most tried-and-true advice: Get vaccinated, wear a face mask in public, observe social distancing. But less well-known—and perhaps just as important—is how to boost the immune system to reduce the risk of contracting the virus. Using solid data from non-COVID-specific studies, experts including Dr. Anthony Fauci recommend exercise, reducing stress, and taking vitamins C and D. But new research suggests your daily diet might directly guard against COVID. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Secret Side Effects of Taking Too Much Vitamin D, Says Science

Out of all the nutrients that we need to consume, vitamin D tends to be one of the most controversial. Extensive research and expert opinions have been thrown into the mix regarding vitamin D consumption, deficiency, and if you are in need of supplementation. But rarely are people talking about taking too much vitamin D, which, thanks to supplementation, can be happening easily.
SCIENCE
EatThis

Sure Signs You're Lacking Magnesium, Say Health Experts

Magnesium is an essential electrolyte, utilized by every cell in the body. But the highly processed foods that comprise the Western diet are low in magnesium, and it's possible to become deficient. The condition isn't very common, and it's been called "the invisible deficiency," because it's easy to miss. These are some of the sure signs you're lacking magnesium, according to experts. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
Woman's World

This Common Vitamin Deficiency May Be Causing Your Bladder Leaks

Sometimes it happens after a sneeze. Other times it happens when you go running or jogging. Many times, laughter is the biggest culprit of them all. If you’ve ever had a bladder leak, you’re familiar with the shock, embarrassment, and humor that comes with it. (You’re also not alone: 33 million Americans suffer from overactive bladder.) Embracing these moments with levity can help, but still no one wants to be interrupted by an unexpected pee burst. If there’s something simple you can do to reduce your chance of leakage, it might be worth a shot. The latest research suggests that there’s an easy fix among your supplements: vitamin D.
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
EatThis

This One Diet Can Reverse Type 2 Diabetes, New Study Suggests

The "right" eating plan could make a diagnosis of type 2 diabetes a thing of the past, new research suggests. Study authors from the University of British Columbia and Teesside University in England gathered close to 200 adults who were between the ages of 30 to 75 and living with diabetes and instructed them to follow a specific 12-week meal plan. The diet was defined as low-calorie (850 to 1,100 calories per day), low-carbohydrate (less than 50 grams of carbs per day), and higher protein (110-120 grams per day).
DIETS
EatThis

One Major Effect Pickle Juice Has on Your Gut, Says Science

If you're a pickle person, you might confess that… yes, you savor the chance to down a swig of pickle juice on occasion. Turns out, this may be a good idea as science suggests a penchant for pickles (and the pungent juice they're soaked in) may actually provide some advantages to your health—especially for your gut.
SCIENCE
EatThis

One Major Side Effect Red Meat Has on Your Joints, Studies Suggest

Did you know that joint pain could be occurring from what you're eating on a daily basis? The American diet is saturated with ultra-processed foods, all of which can produce an inflammatory effect on the body. Among these foods include packaged, sugary snacks, and red meat—both of which could be the reason your joints ache.
HEALTH
Woman's World

This Healthy Oil Can Help Fight Inflammation, Joint Pain, and Skin Aging

As we get older, it’s in our best interest to eat a healthy diet. Aging makes us more susceptible to conditions like heart disease and diabetes, not to mention cosmetic issues like wrinkles. Getting the right nutrients can help us protect ourselves. And since healthy fats are one of the most important nutrients for aging adults, consuming foods like sesame oil is a good option.
HEALTH
EatThis

Getting Older? Sitting for This Long Every Day Is Dangerous, Says Study

If you feel like you spend far too much time each day staring at a screen, you're certainly not alone. The American Heart Association reports that the typical adult uses either a TV, smartphone, or computer for more than 10 hours per day. What goes hand in hand with screen use? Sitting down. After all, no one watches their favorite show or browses the web upright for an extended period of time.
HEALTH
EatThis

One Major Effect Cashews Have on Your Heart, Studies Say

Don't miss out on this key health benefit. Do you include cashews in your bag of trail mix? If not, maybe this piece of information will make you consider otherwise when you go to make your next batch—cashews may help to improve your heart health. That's right, several studies have...
HEALTH
Sentinel

How to detect a lack of vitamin W12

One vitamin M 12 was essential for this human organism for various reasons. Also scientifically referred to as cobalamin , Sony Ericsson is about a vitamin that I especially learned stores in a liver that performs important functions in this human body. Among the important master of science missions on...
HEALTH
rentonreporter.com

Oweli K2+D3 Reviews: Legit Vitamin K & Vitamin D Supplement?

We don’t always get enough vitamin D3 from dieting and sunshine. Studies claim that half of America suffers from a deficiency in Vitamin D3. People who reside in sunny locations are also lacking sufficient levels of Vitamin D3. Vitamin D3 helps your body build strong immunity against diseases, improves bone...
NUTRITION
ScienceAlert

A Landmark Autism Intervention Study Has Shown Dramatically Reduced Diagnosis Rates

We know that for autism, the causes and changes to the brain are happening long before birth. But in a groundbreaking new study, an intervention in infants showing early signs of autism has been able to reduce clinical diagnosis by two-thirds. Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) describes a wide-ranging set of conditions affecting a person's social, communication, and motor skills. Diagnosis is based on criteria outlined in the American Psychiatric Association's DSM-5 – such as persistent deficits in social interactions and reciprocating emotions, an absence of interest in friends, repetitive movements or speech, and extreme or unusual reactions to stimuli. "These findings are the...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
womenworking.com

Health Benefits of Sleeping on Your Left Side

It’s no secret that the way you sleep can impact your health. We know that getting seven to eight hours of sleep every day is essential. But did you know that which side you sleep on can also have a huge effect on your physical well-being?. According to experts, sleeping...
HEALTH
Well+Good

Well+Good

New York City, NY
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
807K+
Views
ABOUT

Decoding and demystifying what it means to live a well life, inside and out.

 https://www.wellandgood.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy