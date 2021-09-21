CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Former Nets star Joe Johnson wants to return to the NBA: ‘I’m not done’

By Ajayi Browne
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 8 days ago
The guy who was there to see it all happen first for the Brooklyn Nets is pushing for a return to the NBA. Joe Johnson, one of the first pieces brought in by the Nets when they moved to Brooklyn, has made things clear. After winning his second consecutive MVP in the BIG3 tournament, Johnson stressed that he has more left in the tank:

“No, I’m not done,” the 40-year-old said in an interview with TMZ. “We’ll see what happens here … We’ll see, man. We’ll see. I don’t have nothing definite to tell you, to be honest with you. But, imma be out here to try to get things done.”

Johnson averaged 14.7 PPG, 3.8 RPG and 3.4 APG in 288 games for Brooklyn. Nets fans remember him most though for his unforgettable game-winners. Johnson knew he had to be the guy with the ball when the game was on the line with the Nets. He never strayed away from that moment. Instead, he welcomed it and delivered in some of the smoothest ways possible.

