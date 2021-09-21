Check the yardage book: Whistling Straits for the Ryder Cup

You want options? Pete Dye gives a player plenty of them at Whistling Straits’ Straits Course in Wisconsin, and U.S. Captain Steve Stricker will be able to take advantage of them when it comes to hole length for this week’s Ryder Cup.

The Straits features multiple tee boxes on every hole, and the host captain has the right to choose from which box players will tee off for each round. It’s likely Stricker will adjust the holes based on wind direction off Lake Michigan and the status of the matches, as well as which players he might send out for any session.

In all, the Straits will be listed at 7,390 yards with a par of 71 for the Ryder Cup. The layout normally plays to a par of 72, but No. 11 will play as a par 4 this week instead of its normal par 5.

The Straits is ranked No. 1 among Wisconsin’s public-access layouts on Golfweek’s Best Courses You Can Play list and is No. 8 on Golfweek’s Best list for all modern courses built in or after 1960 in the U.S.

Thanks to yardage books provided by Puttview – the maker of detailed yardage books for more than 30,000 courses around the world – we can see exactly the challenges that players face this week. Check out each hole below.

Each hole includes a note on the listed yardage at which the hole will play for the Ryder Cup, plus a link to Golfweek’s exclusive drone photography with hole details provided by Mike O’Reilly, the golf operations manager at Whistling Straits.

The Puttview yardage book for Whistling Straits’ Straits Course, site of the Ryder Cup (Courtesy of Puttview)

1

The Puttview yardage book for Whistling Straits’ Straits Course, site of the Ryder Cup (Courtesy of Puttview)

No. 1 is listed at 364 yards for the Ryder Cup, with U.S. Captain Steve Stricker having the option to change the yardage each round.

2

The Puttview yardage book for Whistling Straits’ Straits Course, site of the Ryder Cup (Courtesy of Puttview)

No. 2 is listed at 593 yards for the Ryder Cup, with U.S. Captain Steve Stricker having the option to change the yardage each round.

3

The Puttview yardage book for Whistling Straits’ Straits Course, site of the Ryder Cup (Courtesy of Puttview)

No. 3 is listed at 181 yards for the Ryder Cup, with U.S. Captain Steve Stricker having the option to change the yardage each round.

4

The Puttview yardage book for Whistling Straits’ Straits Course, site of the Ryder Cup (Courtesy of Puttview)

No. 4 is listed at 489 yards for the Ryder Cup, with U.S. Captain Steve Stricker having the option to change the yardage each round.

5

The Puttview yardage book for Whistling Straits’ Straits Course, site of the Ryder Cup (Courtesy of Puttview)

No. 5 is listed at 603 yards for the Ryder Cup, with U.S. Captain Steve Stricker having the option to change the yardage each round.

6

The Puttview yardage book for Whistling Straits’ Straits Course, site of the Ryder Cup (Courtesy of Puttview)

No. 6 is listed at 355 yards for the Ryder Cup, with U.S. Captain Steve Stricker having the option to change the yardage each round.

7

The Puttview yardage book for Whistling Straits’ Straits Course, site of the Ryder Cup (Courtesy of Puttview)

No. 7 is listed at 221 yards for the Ryder Cup, with U.S. Captain Steve Stricker having the option to change the yardage each round.

8

The Puttview yardage book for Whistling Straits’ Straits Course, site of the Ryder Cup (Courtesy of Puttview)

No. 8 is listed at 507 yards for the Ryder Cup, with U.S. Captain Steve Stricker having the option to change the yardage each round.

9

The Puttview yardage book for Whistling Straits’ Straits Course, site of the Ryder Cup (Courtesy of Puttview)

No. 9 is listed at 446 yards for the Ryder Cup, with U.S. Captain Steve Stricker having the option to change the yardage each round.

10

The Puttview yardage book for Whistling Straits’ Straits Course, site of the Ryder Cup (Courtesy of Puttview)

No. 10 is listed at 361 yards for the Ryder Cup, with U.S. Captain Steve Stricker having the option to change the yardage each round.

11

The Puttview yardage book for Whistling Straits’ Straits Course, site of the Ryder Cup (Courtesy of Puttview)

No. 11 is listed at 479 yards as a par 4 for the Ryder Cup, with U.S. Captain Steve Stricker having the option to change the yardage each round. This hole normally plays as a par 5, but it was shortened for the Ryder Cup.

12

The Puttview yardage book for Whistling Straits’ Straits Course, site of the Ryder Cup (Courtesy of Puttview)

No. 12 is listed at 143 yards for the Ryder Cup, with U.S. Captain Steve Stricker having the option to change the yardage each round.

13

The Puttview yardage book for Whistling Straits’ Straits Course, site of the Ryder Cup (Courtesy of Puttview)

No. 13 is listed at 404 yards for the Ryder Cup, with U.S. Captain Steve Stricker having the option to change the yardage each round.

14

The Puttview yardage book for Whistling Straits’ Straits Course, site of the Ryder Cup (Courtesy of Puttview)

No. 14 is listed at 401 yards for the Ryder Cup, with U.S. Captain Steve Stricker having the option to change the yardage each round.

15

The Puttview yardage book for Whistling Straits’ Straits Course, site of the Ryder Cup (Courtesy of Puttview)

No. 15 is listed at 518 yards for the Ryder Cup, with U.S. Captain Steve Stricker having the option to change the yardage each round.

16

The Puttview yardage book for Whistling Straits’ Straits Course, site of the Ryder Cup (Courtesy of Puttview)

No. 16 is listed at 552 yards for the Ryder Cup, with U.S. Captain Steve Stricker having the option to change the yardage each round.

17

The Puttview yardage book for Whistling Straits’ Straits Course, site of the Ryder Cup (Courtesy of Puttview)

No. 17 is listed at 223 yards for the Ryder Cup, with U.S. Captain Steve Stricker having the option to change the yardage each round.

18

The Puttview yardage book for Whistling Straits’ Straits Course, site of the Ryder Cup (Courtesy of Puttview)