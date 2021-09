Justin Lin isn't taking anything for granted. With the long-running and much-beloved "Fast and Furious" franchise finally coming to a close, the director of multiple "Fast" films (including the best one, "The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift," and yes I will fight you about this), is dropping hints about the final chapter of the franchise and getting a little nostalgic at the same time. Considering "Tokyo Drift" was released in 2006, (I was in middle school! Time is a sham!) we can't really blame him. The world is a different place, but the "Fast" family has been our constant. Knowing it will all eventually come to an end would make anyone feel a little nostalgic for the mid-aughts.

MOVIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO