White Sox reinstate OF Adam Engel from injured list

Chicago White Sox outfielders Luis Robert and Eloy Jimenez are both not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Texas Rangers. The White Sox will instead send Gavin Sheets, Leury Garcia, and Romy Gonzalez onto the outfield grass. Robert has been smashing the ball, slashing .467/.500/.733 over his last seven games, but Jimenez has not had as much success with a .172/.200/.241 line in the same span. Fantasy managers can expect each to return for Chicago's next game, which comes Monday against the division-rival Detroit Tigers, though the White Sox may continue to rest starters frequently with a playoff spot safely in the cards.

MLB ・ 14 DAYS AGO