White Sox reinstate OF Adam Engel from injured list
(670 The Score) The White Sox have reinstated outfielder Adam Engel from the injured list, they announced Tuesday before facing the Tigers in an afternoon. Engel hasn’t played since Aug. 12 due to a shoulder injury. He missed a long stretch early in the season due to a serious hamstring injury as well. When healthy, Engel has performed well, hitting .248 with seven homers, 18 RBIs and an .844 OPS in 33 games. Engel is also a strong defender.www.audacy.com
