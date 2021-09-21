CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skinny Jeans Aren't Over, According to Kate Middleton

Cover picture for the articleKate Middleton is taking time to enjoy the great outdoors. Today, the Duchess of Cambridge embarked on a visit to Cumbria, where she promoted the beneficial, lifelong impact that nature and the outdoors can have on youth. The duchess's visit also marked the reopening of the Royal Air Force Air Cadets' Windermere Adventure Training Centre, which enables hundreds of cadets across the United Kingdom to visit the Lake District each year and take part in leadership-building activities.

The Real Reason William And Kate Aren't Showing New Pictures Of Their Children

When Prince William and Kate Middleton share photos of their children, it makes instant headlines, as followers of the royal couple are always eager to gobble up any glimpses into their personal lives. In September 2019, William and Kate commemorated Prince George and Princess Charlotte going back to school with an adorable snap that was shared on the official Twitter account of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Young Charlotte wore a button-up, dark blue sweater over a collared shirt as she hugged her older brother, who wore a V-neck sweater. The two sported uniforms from the Thomas's Battersea school, and the occasion was especially notable for Charlotte as it was her first day at school with her brother, per Forbes.
It’s a Double Date! Kate, William, Charles & Camilla Are Set to Walk Red Carpet Together at James Bond Premiere

Two things we love the most: royals on the red carpet and James Bond. The fact that the two are set to combine at the Royal Albert Hall next week? We can’t wait. Here’s the scoop: On September 28, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Charles and Camilla Parker-Bowles will unite for a double date as the guests of honor for the U.K. premiere of the long-delayed James Bond film No Time to Die. Not only that, they’re set to meet (and fingers crossed, sip martinis with) James Bond himself aka the one, the only Daniel Craig. (As a reminder, this film—the 25th in the franchise—marks his final time playing Bond on screen.)
Where Duchess Kate and Prince William Stand on Having Baby No. 4

Is a sibling in store for Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis? Royal expert Nick Bullen gave Us Weekly an exclusive update on Prince William and Duchess Kate’s future family plans. “I think they feel that they’ve got a pretty perfect family. I think Kate was always keen to...
Duchess Camilla wows in chic, tailored outfit during Scottish trip

The Duchess of Cornwall looked elegant as ever as she stepped out for another day of engagements in Scotland with Prince Charles on Thursday. Looking lovely in green, Camilla chose to wear a tailored look with a jacket and skirt, matching her husband in his tartan. She teamed her outfit with chic nude heels, and carried her trusty Fulton umbrella just like the Queen does on rainy days.
Twitter Slams Meghan Markle For Wearing $4.5K Valentino Dress While Preaching Vaccine Equity

Meghan Markle's outfit at Global Citizen Live received criticisms from some of the netizens because they felt that it was inappropriate. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex flew to New York City last week and joined the Global Citizen Live festival in Central Park Saturday. Markle showed up with Prince Harry at the event wearing a $4,500 white dress by Valentino. She paired the San Gallo Couture mini dress with a $16,500 set of Cartier earrings, a $12,000 Cartier watch and a $6,900 Cartier "love" bracelet, Daily Mail reported.
Prince Charles' goddaughter India Hicks stuns in lace gown as she weds partner of 26 years

Prince Charles' goddaughter India Hicks has finally said 'I do' to her partner of 26 years, David Flint Wood. The granddaughter of Earl Mountbatten of Burma and her new husband exchanged vows in front of a star-studded crowd, which included Brooke Shields and Sophie Dahl, at the Brightwell Baldwin Parish Church in Oxfordshire on Friday.
Red Carpet Royalty! Duchess Kate, Prince William and More Stars Stun at the ‘No Time To Die’ Premiere

Tell royal style watchers to take a seat and count to ten because Duchess Kate just shut down the red carpet at the No Time to Die premiere on Tuesday, September 28. While the 39-year-old royal is typically spotted out and about in fashion forward blazers, chic coats and stunning skirt suits, her red carpet appearances are far and few between. But when a red carpet gets rolled out, she certainly knows how to steal the show. And today’s outing was no exception.
Prince William and Kate Middleton Reportedly Brought George, Charlotte, and Louis to James Middleton's Wedding

Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, ventured to southeastern France for James Middleton and Alizee Thevene's nuptials, according to the wedding officiant. Kate's brother, James, wed Alizee in a small ceremony in Bormes-les-Mimosas, France. The location is particularly meaningful to the couple, as Alizee's family recently acquired a property in the village, according to François Arizzi, the town mayor.
Pippa Middleton's stunning dress she wore to brother James' wedding is unreal

The wedding of the Duchess of Cambridge's younger brother James was a beautiful affair. The youngest Middleton offspring married Alizée Thevenet on Saturday 11 September, after postponing their wedding day twice due to the pandemic. The beautiful ceremony took place in Bormes-les-Mimosas, famous for being one of the most beautiful...
Princess Eugenie wears gorgeous Peter Pilotto dress for wedding in Italy

Princess Eugenie was spotted attending a wedding in Italy in a new photo that surfaced on social media at the weekend. In a smiling snap taken outside the ceremony, the Princess wore a delicate peach dress designed by Peter Pilotto along with her Anya Hindmarch Marano clutch bag. According to...
Kate Middleton Dazzles in a Jenny Packham Gown at the No Time to Die Premiere

At the London premiere of the new James Bond film No Time to Die on Tuesday, there was no chance that Kate Middleton was going to be overshadowed by some of Hollywood’s biggest stars. The royal arrived at Royal Albert Hall in a dazzling Jenny Packham gown with sheer panels and gold sequin detailing, while she accessorized with circular gold earrings by O’nitaa and nude heels by Aquaruzza.
Thrifty Kate Middleton is Britain’s most fashionable Royal – despite Meghan’s designer wardrobe costing thousands more

THRIFTY Kate Middleton is still Britain's most fashionable Royal, despite Meghan's designer wardrobe costing thousands more. The Duchess of Cambridge was found to be the most influential dresser out of the royal wives, according to hair and aesthetics experts at Vera Clinic. When it comes to searches online for Kate...
The Duchess of Cambridge looks stunning in a white ensemble for gallery event

The Duchess of Cambridge looked stunning in a chic white ensemble at an event for her photography project, Hold Still. Kate partnered with the National Portrait Gallery to bring together a collection of images illustrating the pandemic. Hold Still featured moving images of health-workers battling the pandemic, grandparents greeting children...
Is This Why Prince William And Kate Middleton Were Given Higher Roles Within The Royal Family?

Prince William and Kate Middleton may be contemplating a move from their home in Anmer Hall, Norfolk, which is on Sandringham Estate. According to the Daily Mail, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are "seriously considering" relocating their family to Windsor. Since Queen Elizabeth lives there, it may be an indication of things to come for the royal family.
