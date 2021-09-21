From Scarves to Swimwear, 8 Hotel and Designer Collabs That Offer Stylish Souvenirs

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, InsideHook may earn a small share of the profits. The sophisticated Pique Knit Cotton LS Polo from Adsum is one of the New York City-based brand’s most refined offerings and is currently on sale for 30% off. Part of the Summer 2021 collection, this knit is woven with a heavy-gauge, 100% cotton knit pique. It’s able to remain breathable while providing some much-needed structure and weight. Ready to be worn on its own or under a cardigan, this long-sleeve polo is the perfect way to dress your day up just the right amount. You can shop the discounted knit, along with the rest of the collection, at the Adsum Summer Sale.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO