It’s been 10 long years since we’ve seen the Tide roll into The Swamp. Since then, Florida fired Will Muschamp and Jim McElwain. We watched the program rise and fall, only to rise and fall again … and then rise under Dan Mullen. We saw the SEC add Mizzou and Texas A&M, then more recently, Texas and Oklahoma. Going into the Alabama-Florida game in 2011, Will Muschamp had yet to lose a game as a head coach.

