The Many Saints Of Newark Review: The Sopranos Prequel Is A Bloody Deconstruction Of The Mob Movie

Entertainment focused on the mafia has often been accused of glorifying that lifestyle, sometimes erroneously. When "The Sopranos" arrived on HBO in 1999, it served as a deconstruction of practically every popular mob story, showing wiseguys who weren't master criminals in cool clothes but instead low IQ slobs in tracksuits who sat around all day talking about things they didn't really understand. These were not the slick gangsters of the movies; they were idiots and creeps who just happened to command a lot of power because they all shared a distinct lack of anything even approaching empathy.