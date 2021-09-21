CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

This golf fanatic’s mind-boggling milestone will make you deeply envious

Golf.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEd. note: How many different courses have you played? Fifty? Nice. One-hundred? Well done! Three-hundred? Lucky you!! Still, you’re no Doug Bolls. Last week, Bolls — a 79-year-old Texan retiree with an insatiable appetite for the game — played his 1,000th different course. To put that number in perspective, to match Bolls’ mark, you’d need to play 20 different courses a year for 50 years, all while dutifully tracking your rounds, as Bolls has done in a detailed spreadsheet. Bolls hit the big 1-0-0-0 just last week on the Blue course at Streamsong Resort, in Florida. (Nice choice!) How did he find time for so much golf? Here’s Bolls’ story, which originally appeared in the Sept/Oct issue of GOLF Magazine.

golf.com

Comments / 0

Related
golfmagic.com

WATCH: Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau EXCHANGE WORDS at The Ryder Cup!

A video has emerged on social media of Brooks Koepka walking over to speak to Bryson DeChambeau on the range ahead of the Ryder Cup this week. While it's difficult to exactly see what was being said, and exactly how long the two exchanged words, but the video posted by Ryder Cup USA ends with Koepka walking back across the range to his original spot and then DeChambeau encouraging the crowd to cheer.
GOLF
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Florida State
Larry Brown Sports

Paige Spiranac weighs in on PGA Tour’s odd new fan policy

Paige Spiranac weighed in on Tuesday on the PGA Tour’s new fan policy against taunting Bryson DeChambeau. The PGA Tour announced that fans will not be allowed to yell “Brooksie!” at DeChambeau. Fans could be ejected for taunting DeChambeau by calling him the nickname of his rival, Brooks Koepka. Spiranac,...
GOLF
Golf.com

Sergio Garcia responds to ‘choke’ heckle in glorious fashion

HAVEN, Wisc. — Europe hasn’t had much to celebrate through the halfway point of this 43rd Ryder Cup, but there has been at least one bright spot: Sergio Garcia’s continued dominance in this event. Pairing with his countryman Jon Rahm, the Spaniards dispatched Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas in their...
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Equipment#Golf Course#Golf Club#Texan#Golf Magazine#Trophy Club#Hang#American Airlines#Glaxosmithkline#Callaway Big Bertha
rydercup.com

DUSTIN JOHNSON & SERGIO GARCIA WIN INAUGURAL NICKLAUS-JACKLIN AWARD PRESENTED BY AON

KOHLER, Wis. (Sept. 26, 2021) – Following the conclusion of the 43rd Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits, where the U.S. Ryder Cup Team won its second consecutive domestic Ryder Cup, 19-9, Dustin Johnson (U.S.) and Sergio Garcia (Europe) were named the inaugural recipients of the Nicklaus-Jacklin Award presented by Aon. The players were recognized as those who best embodied the spirit of the famous 1969 concession, when Jack Nicklaus conceded a 2-foot putt to Tony Jacklin for a halved match that resulted in the first tie in Ryder Cup history.
GOLF
Golf.com

‘Worst lip-out you could ever get’: Jordan Spieth shocked at Ryder Cup

Jim “Bones” Mackay, the longtime caddie of Phil Mickelson and no stranger to Ryder Cup thrills, said from behind the 13th green at Whistling Straits that if Jordan Spieth’s 7-foot, 10-inch putt for birdie dropped Saturday afternoon, “you’re going to hear a massive roar.” And if he missed during his fourball match? “Of course, you’ll hear the groan,” Mackay said on the NBC broadcast.
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Golf
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Sports
Golf.com

Rory McIlroy’s perplexing Ryder Cup continued on Saturday

HAVEN, Wis. — It felt pretty cruel, what the locals did to Padraig Harrington Saturday morning, but they were just speaking the truth. The European captain walked onto the first tee alone and surveyed the scene with a smile, until a reminder of his boldest decision was bellowed into the air by thousands:
GOLF
New York Post

Sergio Garcia’s wife ready to fend off ‘embarrassing’ Ryder Cup fans

Golf is famously a quiet game. American fans are known for being loud, especially during the Ryder Cup. Sergio Garcia’s wife has no time for any “embarrassing” American fans heckling the players when the event starts Friday and potentially boozed-up crowds will be headed to Wisconsin’s Whistling Straits throughout the tournament.
GOLF
Golf.com

Did Patrick Cantlay steal Rory McIlroy’s secret Ryder Cup weapon?

HAVEN, Wis. — First, he came for Rory McIlroy’s hometown. Patrick Cantlay was a California kid, born and raised. He went to Servite High School in Anaheim, then to UCLA. He set up shop at Virginia Country Club in Long Beach. But in 2017 he moved cross-country to Jupiter, the home of Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods and yes — Rory McIlroy.
LONG BEACH, CA
Golf Digest

Ryder Cup 2021: The scariest part of the Americans’ blowout and 17 other parting thoughts

1: This is truly a new generation of Americans, and they have an edge that their preceding generation distinctly lacked. Guys like Matt Kuchar, Jim Furyk, Steve Stricker, Zach Johnson were all terrific players—but they’re all too damn nice for this competition. Team clashes begs for a combativeness that prior American rosters simply couldn’t muster. But those guys have since been replaced by Justin Thomas and Daniel Berger, who chugged beers at noon on Saturday. (Was it disrespectful? Sure, but that was the point). Replaced by Scottie Scheffler, who couldn’t care less who you are. By Patrick Cantlay, who doesn’t seem to miss a pressure putt. By Collin Morikawa, whose bright smile and even demeanor obscure a desire to bury you. The Europeans held the mental edge for a decade-plus, but no longer. This American side is chalk-full of alpha males with chips on their shoulders. It’s a dangerous, dangerous dynamic.
GOLF
Golf.com

Band of Bombers: How Bryson DeChambeau found a confidant in another big hitter

MESQUITE, Nev. — The show was over for Bryson DeChambeau by 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday at the World Long Drive Championships. After a brief autograph session following DeChambeau’s dazzling opening round, the crowd had begun to disperse around him at the Mesquite Sports Complex. Fans slowly filed back in the direction of the event’s three main attractions: the barbecue truck, the bleachers and the range. Brian Ziegler, DeChambeau’s caddie, scooped up his boss’s things and made the short walk back to the car. But DeChambeau did not follow. He was 50 yards ahead, yukking it up with a gaggle of large human beings.
MESQUITE, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy