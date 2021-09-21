This golf fanatic’s mind-boggling milestone will make you deeply envious
Ed. note: How many different courses have you played? Fifty? Nice. One-hundred? Well done! Three-hundred? Lucky you!! Still, you’re no Doug Bolls. Last week, Bolls — a 79-year-old Texan retiree with an insatiable appetite for the game — played his 1,000th different course. To put that number in perspective, to match Bolls’ mark, you’d need to play 20 different courses a year for 50 years, all while dutifully tracking your rounds, as Bolls has done in a detailed spreadsheet. Bolls hit the big 1-0-0-0 just last week on the Blue course at Streamsong Resort, in Florida. (Nice choice!) How did he find time for so much golf? Here’s Bolls’ story, which originally appeared in the Sept/Oct issue of GOLF Magazine.golf.com
