Must Read: Valentino to Sell "Vaccinated" Sweatshirts, What Fashion Can Learn From Lil Nas X
These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Tuesday. Valentino is actually going to make — and sell — those "Vaccinated" sweatshirts. About Pierpaolo Piccioli's Valentino-logo-inspired "Vaccinated" hoodie: The New York Times' Vanessa Friedman reports that the designer is officially working with its maker, the streetwear brand Cloney, to manufacture and sell "a slightly elevated version of" the sweatshirts through Valentino, with proceeds going to the World Health Organization's Covax program, which supports equitable Covid-19 vaccine distribution globally. "I can talk about ruffles and bows, but sometimes you have to use your voice to say what you really believe, and I believe it is our social responsibility to get vaccinated," Piccioli told the paper. {The New York Times}fashionista.com
