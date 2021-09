Queen Elizabeth II is in mourning once again. The queen lost her close friend, Sir Timothy Colman, on September 9 after he passed away aged 91 (via The Sun). Timothy is thought to have been a "close friend" of the monarch's and was essentially like family to her, as he was the husband of the queen's cousin, Lady Mary Colman, who died in January aged 88.

CELEBRITIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO