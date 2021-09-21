Mike Rupp: If you're from Ohio, you have to prove why you belong in the NHL as opposed to be taken at face value
Former NHL center Mike Rupp joined Baskin and Phelps to talk about his event with Hockey Players in Business coming up in Northeast Ohio. He also talked about his experience in the NHL and how hard he had to work to prove himself, as well as his time with the Danbury Trashers and his thoughts on the Netflix documentary surrounding his team. He also shared his thoughts on the NHL expanding and why it has been so successful.www.audacy.com
