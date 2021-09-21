CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Mike Rupp: If you're from Ohio, you have to prove why you belong in the NHL as opposed to be taken at face value

By Baskin, Phelps
audacy.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer NHL center Mike Rupp joined Baskin and Phelps to talk about his event with Hockey Players in Business coming up in Northeast Ohio. He also talked about his experience in the NHL and how hard he had to work to prove himself, as well as his time with the Danbury Trashers and his thoughts on the Netflix documentary surrounding his team. He also shared his thoughts on the NHL expanding and why it has been so successful.

www.audacy.com

Comments / 0

Related
markerzone.com

NHL PLAYER CLAIMS GM TOLD PLAYERS TO GET VACCINATED 'OR YOU'RE SCREWED'

Emily Kaplan of ESPN put out a tweet on Tuesday night that said she spoke to an anonymous NHL player over the league's vaccine policy. While the league has not outright said players have to be vaccinated, it has been thought that that particular sentiment has been implied, and the anonymous player all but confirmed that.
NHL
sportswar.com

The B1G was/is, and you better bet they would have taken TX/Okl

In a heart beat. If they had gone to the B1G, we would all be sitting here saying the same thing about the B1G as we are saying about the SEC. As for the ACC/PAC - who's fault is it that they are not in a position of strength - themselves. Lets all hate on the SEC/B1G beacuse we are in a crappy ACC. Lets call it what it is - envy. If VT was in the SEC and the SEC picked up TX/Okl, we would all be doing the happy dance for the additional $ VT would be getting.
COLLEGE SPORTS
audacy.com

WBS Penguins Hockey 2021 - 2022

When the Wilkes-Barre / Scranton Penguins hit the ice, you can listen to every minute, of every game on NEPA's official home for Penguins Hockey: WILK News Radio.
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
chatsports.com

You’re Nuts: Which Big Ten team, aside from Ohio State, do you root for the most?

Even though Ohio State opened up their season with a Big Ten game, the Buckeyes will now be in conference play for the rest of the regular season. If Ohio State wants to have any chance at the College Football Playoff, they’ll have to handle their business against hated rivals, as well as some opponents that are a little easier to stomach.
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy