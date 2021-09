Compound reflects 98.1% of sunlight The most effective air conditioning in the world might just be a can of paint. As long it’s the whitest paint in the world, which... The most effective air conditioning in the world might just be a can of paint. As long it’s the whitest paint in the world, which scientists at Purdue University have perfected after seven years of work. It’s so white that it reflects 98.1% of sunlight and outputs infrared heat, meaning it could save about 10 kilowatts of air conditioning energy per 1,000 square feet when applied to the rooftops of buildings.

GLOBAL WARMING ・ 9 DAYS AGO