Red Sox vs. Mets Series Preview

In about six weeks, Marcus Stroman will become a free agent for the first time in his career. By the end of the offseason, his value will be clear in dollars and cents. Until that time comes, debates will rage about what kind of deal Stroman can receive on the open market — and whether it might be the type of contract the Mets will be willing to offer. In taking the loss in a 6-3 defeat to the Red Sox at Fenway Park on Tuesday, Stroman made both his attractive qualities and his limitations plain to see.

MLB ・ 8 DAYS AGO