Red Sox vs. Mets Series Preview
The Mets have some real talent on their roster but they’ve been a consistently underperforming bunch and find themselves all but officially out of the playoff race. Down. The Mets, with their shiny new outspoken billionaire owner along with the blockbuster trade and subsequent extension of superstar shortstop Francisco Lindor, were primed to take over the rather lackluster NL East. Instead, they own a losing record in September, entering Tuesday’s game 8-10, having been swept by the St. Louis Cardinals, and losing two of three from the Philadelphia Phillies. The Mets are 5.5 games behind the division-leading Atlanta Braves, and 7.0 games behind for the second National League Wild Card.www.overthemonster.com
