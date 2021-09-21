CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Red Sox vs. Mets Series Preview

By Bayleigh Von Schneider
Over the Monster
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Mets have some real talent on their roster but they’ve been a consistently underperforming bunch and find themselves all but officially out of the playoff race. Down. The Mets, with their shiny new outspoken billionaire owner along with the blockbuster trade and subsequent extension of superstar shortstop Francisco Lindor, were primed to take over the rather lackluster NL East. Instead, they own a losing record in September, entering Tuesday’s game 8-10, having been swept by the St. Louis Cardinals, and losing two of three from the Philadelphia Phillies. The Mets are 5.5 games behind the division-leading Atlanta Braves, and 7.0 games behind for the second National League Wild Card.

FingerLakes1

Syracuse Mets cruise past Worcester Red Sox, 7-1

In just his second game with Syracuse, Mark Vientos put together a 3-for-3 performance with his first Triple-A home run, finishing a triple shy of the cycle, to help lead the Syracuse Mets to a convincing 7-1 win over the Worcester Red Sox on Friday night at NBT Bank Stadium. In the victory, the Mets smashed a season-high five home runs to take a 2-1 lead in the five-game series against the Red Sox.
MLB
chatsports.com

Game 149 Gamethread: Red Sox vs. Orioles

The Red Sox have made it to the (mostly) soft part of their schedule, but we know games aren’t played on paper. They need to take care of business this weekend against an Orioles. Anything less than two out of three is unacceptable, and really this should be a sweep. That, of course, requires a win tonight. It’ll be Chris Sale taking on Keegan Akins. First pitch is set for 7:10 PM ET.
MLB
The Good Phight

At least our owner stays off Twitter: Phillies vs. Mets series preview

Ah yes, the Mets. The Phillies have been a source of frustration to their fans, and some of their organizational decisions make us question why we continue to cheer for the team. But then you look towards what’s happening in Queens, and suddenly it doesn’t seem quite so bad. Sure,...
Over the Monster

Red Sox vs. Orioles Lineups: Looking for another series win

With a win on Friday night, the Red Sox kept open the possibility of a sweep, which at this point and against this opponent should really be the goal. Now, again donning the yellow Marathon-themed jersey’s, they’ll be looking to both keep that sweep alive and clinch a series win with a win Saturday afternoon. First pitch is set for 1:10 PM ET, with Nick Pivetta taking on Zac Lowther.
MLB
FingerLakes1

Mets move closer to elimination with loss to Red Sox

In about six weeks, Marcus Stroman will become a free agent for the first time in his career. By the end of the offseason, his value will be clear in dollars and cents. Until that time comes, debates will rage about what kind of deal Stroman can receive on the open market — and whether it might be the type of contract the Mets will be willing to offer. In taking the loss in a 6-3 defeat to the Red Sox at Fenway Park on Tuesday, Stroman made both his attractive qualities and his limitations plain to see.
MLB
newyorkcitynews.net

Xander Bogaerts' four RBIs lead Red Sox over Mets

Xander Bogaerts crushed a go-ahead two-run home run as part of a four-RBI night to lift the Boston Red Sox past the visiting New York Mets 6-3 in the opener of a two-game series Tuesday. Enrique Hernandez also homered as the Red Sox (87-65) ran their winning streak to six....
MLB
FingerLakes1

Taijuan Walker implodes, Mets swept by Red Sox

Before the Mets’ latest loss, a 12-5 defeat to the Red Sox that shaved another game off their elimination number, shortstop Francisco Lindor was asked how much blame he should absorb for the team’s second-half unraveling. He paused for a moment to consider the question, then answered. “I put a...
MLB
Central Illinois Proud

Red Sox look at take down Mets before Yankees series

Before a highly anticipated weekend showdown with their bitter rivals, the Boston Red Sox look to finish taking care of business against the visiting New York Mets in the finale of a two-game series Wednesday night. The Red Sox won the opener 6-3 on Tuesday behind a four-RBI performance from...
MLB
chatsports.com

Red Sox vs. Mets lineups: Step right up and beat the Mets

The Red Sox host the Mets for a pivotal two-game series, before they host the Other New York Team, starting tonight at Fenway Park behind Eduardo Rodriguez (7:10 p.m., NESN). The playoff push is in full swing now, with the Sox at over a 90 percent chance to make the wild card game, per FanGraphs, thanks to a recent winning streak and a slew of underwhelming opponents to close out the season with a three-game series with the Yankees spliced in between. Today they’ll face Marcus Stroman, a very good pitcher who’s also a very good Twitter user, and you can decide for yourself which is more important.
MLB
Amazin' Avenue

Final Score: Red Sox 6, Mets 3 - Yellow and Blue Sox?

It was appropriate that the Red Sox were wearing their yellow and blue uniforms tonight, as their game with the Mets, which they won 6-3, truly felt like a marathon. As games in Fenway Park tends to do, this game dragged on for over three and a half hours, despite their being vey little action outside of a few key moments.
MLB
The Staten Island Advance

Mets, Red Sox open series filled with playoff implications

Time for some fall ball at Fenway Park. The Red Sox open a two-game series Tuesday in Boston against the New York Mets with both clubs chasing playoff spots. Let’s start with the Red Sox, winners of five straight. They are in second place in the American League East, seven games behind the first-place Tampa Bay Rays.
MLB
NESN

Red Sox Wrap: Big Sixth Inning Clinches Series Vs. Orioles

The Boston Red Sox on Saturday managed another dominant win against the Baltimore Orioles, this time by a score of 9-3. That’s good enough for Boston to take the three-game series, with the final game of the set on Sunday. With the victory, the Red Sox improve to 85-65 while the Orioles fall to 47-101.
MLB
NESN

Red Sox Vs. Orioles Lineups: Christian Vázquez, Alex Verdugo Return For Series Opener

The Boston Red Sox almost are fully stocked again as they begin their final homestand of the regular season against the Baltimore Orioles. Alex Verdugo and Christian Vázquez return to the Red Sox starting lineup for Friday’s series opener at Fenway Park. Both came off the bench Wednesday to help the Red Sox beat the Seattle Mariners in extra innings and they’ll be keen to help Boston extend its winning streak to three games and strengthen its grip on one of the American League’s wild-card spots.
MLB
Over the Monster

MLB Playoff Race Update: The Mariners are keeping hope alive

With time running out in the regular season, the races around the league are coming down to the wire. That does include the American League wildcard, in which the Red Sox are stuck in a tight race, but also the rest of the league as well. For those interested in that league-wide picture, we’ll be providing a daily update the rest of the season on the state of races around baseball.
MLB

