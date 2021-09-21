CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

CDC, State Department raise COVID travel warning advising against travel to Bermuda, Antigua

By Morgan Hines, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 8 days ago

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the State Department have both advised against traveling to Antigua and Barbuda, Bermuda and Guyana due to COVID-19.

On Monday, the CDC added the destinations to its "Level 4: COVID-19 Very High" list advising against travel and recommending visitors  "make sure you are fully vaccinated before travel" if they must go there.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iGRGK_0c3IxEGY00
A man sailboards in the waters off Long Bay Beach in in Somerset, Bermuda on June 22, 2017. Don Emmert, AFP via Getty Images

The State Department followed suit Tuesday classifying Antigua and Barbuda, Bermuda and Guyana as "Level 4: Do Not Travel" destinations due to COVID-19.

The agency also advised travelers to exercise increased caution in Guyana due to violent crime, warning "local police lack the resources to respond effectively to serious criminal incidents."

Additionally, the State Department advised travelers to reconsider going to New Caledonia, Sao Tome and Principe, Kuwait, Colombia, Cambodia and Bonaire for both COVID-related reasons and other reasons. It also advised exercising increased caution in Zambia because of COVID.

The CDC assesses COVID-19 risk based on each destination's new cases and new case trajectory. The Travel Health Notice level can be raised if a large increase in COVID-19 cases is reported or a destination's case count meets or exceeds the threshold for a higher level for 14 straight days. Level 4 destinations have more than 500 new cases per 100,000 people over the past 28 days or more than 500 cases period if their population is smaller than 100,000.

'Without our loved ones, we are lost': Travelers relieved at US plans to reopen borders

CDC says travelers should avoid: Puerto Rico, Switzerland, other destinations due to COVID-19

Contributing: Eve Chen, USA TODAY

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: CDC, State Department raise COVID travel warning advising against travel to Bermuda, Antigua

Comments / 0

Related
Thrillist

The CDC Just Added These 3 Countries to Its ‘Avoid Travel’ List

The pandemic shows no sign of slowing down, especially in nations where access to the vaccine is more limited than in the United States. You should continue to keep that in mind as you approach any travel plans right now and for the next several months. Some destinations are safer to visit than others.
TRAVEL
cruisehive.com

CDC Recommends to Avoid Travel to Another Two Cruise Destinations

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has elevated two cruise destinations back to level 4 to recommend against travel. It comes as multiple cruise hot spots across the region have recently been added to the CDC’s highest level and cruise lines adopt protocols to keep guests and crew protected.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Travel Warning#Bermuda#Covid#Antigua#The State Department#Afp#Getty#Sao Tome
windermeresun.com

COVID Travel Ban Lifted For Fully Vaccinated Travelers

(Please click on red links & note magenta) For updated global info & data on COVID-19, please click HERE. For updated global data & graphs on COVID-19, please click HERE. For COVID-19 cases and death counts in USA by state, please click HERE. For COVID-19 cases in Florida via Florida COVID Action, please click HERE. For COVID-19 cases in Florida, via Florida state government, please click HERE.
TRAVEL
outbreaknewstoday.com

CDC updates rabies travel advisory for Haiti

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated their travel notice for Haiti due to rabies. Federal health officials say annual dog vaccination campaigns have been interrupted in Haiti and health officials have reported an increase of rabies in dogs. According to the CDC Yellow Book:. Rabid dogs are...
TRAVEL
saurav sarkar

The United States' New Covid-19 International Travel Regulations

All foreign citizens over the age of 18 traveling to the United States will be required to show proof of current immunizations before boarding their flight. Travelers must also give proof of a negative Covid-19 test done within 72 hours of departing for the United States in addition to this new requirement.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Travel
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
TravelPulse

CDC Adds More Popular Destinations to Level 4 Travel List

The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced several countries were downgraded Monday on the federal agency’s travel advisory list. According to ABC News, the CDC moved Antigua and Barbuda, Bermuda and Guyana to the “Level 4: Covid-19 Very High” category, saying Americans should avoid non-essential travel to the regions unless they are fully vaccinated.
TRAVEL
tucson.com

Ed Perkins on Travel: State of travel: September

Presumably, like most folks, you're antsy to get back on the road — somewhere — this fall. And whether you seek the beach, year-end holidays with family, fall foliage, or just relaxation, you can certainly find places to go and ways to get there. But that process is more complicated than in those happy pre-pandemic days of yore. Do go — but cautiously.
TRAVEL
Telegraph

Egypt is off the red list, yet the Government still advises against travel for 'Covid risks'

It should be a morning to rejoice. As of 4am today, eight countries have been removed from the red list, bringing the number of no-go countries down to 54. It was announced last Friday that Egypt, Sri Lanka, Oman, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Turkey, Kenya and the Maldives would be moved onto the ‘Ok to travel’ list, meaning arrivals from these countries no longer need to endure an expensive 10-day stint in a quarantine hotel after landing in the UK.
WORLD
travelersunited.org

The CDC’s strong hand to stop a contagious COVID traveler

I just became a contagious COVID traveler before a trip to Spain. Yes, I am fully vaccinated. What I learned. Last week, I experienced a breakthrough case of COVID. After finishing my Moderna vaccination shots on April 1st of 2021, I went through fully vaccinated COVID testing. Until that point I traveled and lived my life fat, dumb, and happy. It all came to a crashing halt on September 16 when I had a PCR test at Arlington County prior to a dinner party. My reported results returned POSITIVE.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC San Diego

CDC Raises Covid Travel Advisory Level for Singapore and Hong Kong

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday raised its travel advisories for Singapore and Hong Kong by one level each. Singapore was raised from Level 2 to Level 3, indicating a "high" level of Covid-19 in the country. The CDC also raised its travel health advisory for...
TRAVEL
Scrubs Magazine

Hospital Fires Whistleblower Travel Nurse for Raising COVID-19 Safety Concerns

Travel Nurse Marian Weber knew something was wrong while working at the PeaceHealth Ketchikan Medical Center in Alaska during the pandemic. She watched patients with COVID-19 go unmonitored for long periods of time, so she shared her concerns with hospital administration. She claims they ended up retaliating against her instead of addressing the problem.
TRAVEL
ABC7 Chicago

Proposed bill would require COVID vaccine, negative test for domestic air travel ahead of holidays

SAN FRANCISCO -- Travelers could be looking at new COVID restrictions as we embark on the holiday season. It's one of several COVID-related updates for the airline industry. With the Thanksgiving holiday just around the corner and one of the busiest times to fly, California Senator Diane Feinstein tweeted "We can't allow upcoming holiday air travel to contribute to another surge in COVID cases. Today, I introduced legislation requiring passengers on domestic flights to be vaccinated, test negative or be fully recovered from a previous COVID illness."
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

What are the new Covid travel rules?

The UK’s Covid travel rules will be simplified from October, with the traffic light system and mandatory PCR tests scrapped for many.From 4 October, instead of green, amber and red lists of countries with differing rules on quarantine and testing for each, there will only be a single list of places which require hotel quarantine on return to England.Every other country not on this revised red list will have much simpler border controls, with fully vaccinated travellers returning from the rest of the world no longer having to take a pre-departure test and able to take a cheaper lateral...
TRAVEL
sangamonsun.com

Update on Travel to the United States

American Chamber of Commerce In Poland issued the following announcement on Sept. 24. On Monday, September 20th, we saw an announcement regarding an update on travel for Europeans to the United States. Further details will be released to the public in the upcoming weeks; however, below please find the most recent information available to the public in full:
TRAVEL
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

257K+
Followers
34K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy