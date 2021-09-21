CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man City Full-Back Linked With Permanent Move to Portuguese Giants - Multiple Reports Confirm Transfer

By Brandon Evans
CityXtra
CityXtra
 8 days ago

Spanish international Porro joined City from Girona in 2019 for a fee understood to be in the region of £11 million, however owing to fierce competition for the right-back slot, he is yet to feature for the club’s first team and is on loan at Sporting Lisbon.

As Manchester City possess two of the best right-backs in the world in Kyle Walker and Joao Cancelo, it seems that Pedro Porro will be unlikely to force his way into Pep Guardiola’s side soon, and consequently, he may look to leave the club.

Following on from this, Portuguese sources have now indicated that the Spanish international is set to leave Manchester City permanently - as soon as next summer, owing a buying option embedded into his loan contract.

As translated and relayed by Sport Witness this week, three separate Portuguese outlets have reported that Pedro Porro is likely to join Sporting Lisbon on a permanent basis.

Sport Witness have relayed that Portuguese newspaper Jornal de Notícias have stated that Manchester City do not see ‘a big future’ concerning Porro at the club, and therefore, could now be willing to allow Porro to leave.

Sport Witness have also noted information from fellow Portuguese outlets Record and O Jogo, who both claim that they are now ‘sure’ that a permanent move is on the horizon for Pedro Porro.

Record have noted that the full-back has ‘the guarantee’ that Sporting will acquire him permanently, whilst O Jogo report that Pedro Porro has already agreed to stay in Lisbon.

Pedro Porro first joined Sporting Lisbon on loan in the summer of 2020 and the Spaniard recorded a total of 37 appearances for the club as he established himself as a reliable performer.

Following his successful year in the Portuguese capital, Porro returned to Sporting Lisbon this year and according to the latest reports in Portugal, he is expected to sign for the reigning Portuguese champions permanently soon.

