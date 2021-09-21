CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Shows

WATCH: Cobra Kai's Martin Kove Turns in a Comically Stiff Paso Doble on DWTS

Primetimer
Primetimer
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Martin Kove found his way into the Dancing With the Stars hall of shame last night with a performance that rivaled that of the show's all-time worst. Taking the stage in character as Cobra Kai's legendary dojo Kreese, the 71 year-old Kove opened with a "Yes Sensei" call-and-response skit before being joined by his pro partner Britt Stewart and, um, "dancing" the Paso Doble to the Karate Kid anthem "You're the Best."

www.primetimer.com

Comments / 2

Related
Sioux City Journal

Martin Kove isn't what's wrong with 'Dancing with the Stars'

Martin Kove may be the worst dancer on this season of “Dancing with the Stars” (he went home Monday), but he isn’t the show’s only problem. Because there are 15 “stars,” the competition feels stuffed. There’s no time for personality to emerge or, more important, laughs. When “Dancing” had fewer...
THEATER & DANCE
GoldDerby

Martin Kove (‘Dancing with the Stars’): Did ‘Cobra Kai’ star really deserve such a low, low score for his paso doble? [WATCH]

As lighthearted a competition as “Dancing with the Stars” is, the effort that goes into routines is no joke. The physical demands can be challenging for older celebrities, to the point that no contestant over 40 has won the Mirror Ball Trophy since Alfonso Ribeiro in season 19. So it takes a fighting spirit for acting veteran Martin Kove to compete well into his 70s, making him by far the oldest competitor in season 30. Do you think the judges were too hard on him for his paso doble during the season premiere? Watch it above. SEEJoJo Siwa (‘Dancing with the...
TV SHOWS
talesbuzz.com

Fran Drescher, Martin Kove, Mario Cantone, More Board ‘Gravesend’ – Talesbuzz

Https://clubdeportivocdl.com/advert/livestreamofficial-liverpool-vs-fc-porto-live-stream-on-28th-september-2021/. EXCLUSIVE: The Amazon Video Direct series Gravesend is growing its cast by 6 in season 2. New additions include Fran Drescher (The Nanny, Hotel Transylvania), Martin Kove (The Karate Kid, Cobra Kai), Mario Cantone (Sex and the City, All My Life), William Forsythe (Raising Arizona, Boardwalk Empire), Andrew Dice Clay (A Star is Born, Blue Jasmine), and Sofia Milos (Curb Your Enthusiasm, Friends).
TV SERIES
ABC News

'Dancing With the Stars' premiere recap: JoJo Siwa makes history and takes first place

"Dancing With the Stars" welcomed back head judge Len Goodman and a live studio audience when kicking off its 30th season on Monday. Of course, a brand new season brought a fresh crop of star power, who brought their A-game to the ballroom floor. Besides Goodman, fellow judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough regularly remarked on how the competitors exceeded their expectations for a first night performance.
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Kove
The Independent

Martin Kove on Dancing with the Stars: Everything you need to know about Cobra Kai actor

Martin Kove, best known for playing John Kreese, the villain in The Karate Kid franchise, is among the 15 competitors taking part in season 30 of Dancing with the Stars.Kove also reprised the role of Kreese for the popular sequel series, Cobra Kai, which also stars original film lead Ralph Macchio.Born in New York to a Jewish family, Kove got his start in the entertainment industry through guest parts on various TV shows such as Gunsmoke and Kojak. In the early 1970s, Kove also appeared in James Ivory’s Savages and horror classic, The Last House on the Left. He...
TV SHOWS
98.7 Jack FM

‘Cobra Kai’s Creators Are Exploring Potential Spinoffs

Of all the legacyquels in the world of film and TV, Cobra Kai may be the very best. It took the old Karate Kid film series, updated the setting, and turned all of it — even the sequels that were less than stellar — into an epic multigenerational saga. After two seasons on YouTube, the show came to Netflix and became an instant smash on the service. Season 3 premiered last year, and Season 4 is just a few months away.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Cobra Kai Creator Gives Small Spin-Off Update

Cobra Kai's creator is giving some small updates about how the spin-off series are going. A lot of fans are wondering what's next in this Karate Kid franchise. Well, Jon Hurwitz talked about where the creative team is at on Twitter this week. There are still a lot of decisions to be made. One fan named David Regan asked the creator about a Mr. Miyagi series and Hurwitz did his best to answer. Nothing has been decided yet. But, the entire brain trust is open to all avenues. Some of those developments are already further along than they appear according to the filmmaker. Cobra Kai is the little engine that could in a lot of ways. It's lived numerous lives on the road to where the series is now. One thing has remained constant across this journey. The fans absolutely want more of this world and the characters that inhabit it. It sounds like the Cobra Kai fans are well on their way to that. But, they're going to have to be patient.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dwts#Reality Tv#Abc
PopSugar

Can't Wait For Cobra Kai to Return? Here's Everything We Know About Season 4

In case you haven't heard the good news yet, Cobra Kai is coming back for a fourth and fifth season! The Netflix series was picked up for a fifth installment ahead of the season four premiere, but before we get ahead of ourselves, let's dive into what we can expect from the upcoming season, shall we? Even though we don't have an official release date for season four yet, we already know that it'll be dropping sometime in December, and based on the teaser trailer, which dropped in January, all the karate students are getting ready for the All Valley Karate Tournament. From the looks of it, things are getting intense! Ahead, check out everything we know about season four of Cobra Kai so far.
TV SERIES
98.7 WFGR

‘Cobra Kai’ Season 4 Premiere Date Revealed in New Teaser

Pop the champagne and start liberally applying wax to your favorite vintage car: Cobra Kai is back. Almost two years after the surprising conclusion of Season 3, the popular Karate Kid sequel series will return to Netflix with a new run of episodes. This time eternal enemies Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) and Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) have become reluctant partners in their mission to destroy the Cobra Kai once and for all. As teased earlier this year, this season will introduce Terry Silver, the main villain from The Karate Kid Part III, to the cast of the show.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Cobra Kai
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
Celebrities
flickeringmyth.com

Cobra Kai season 4 teaser trailer announces December release date

Cobra Kai is a pop culture hit for Netflix, with fans clamoring for anything related to this Karate Kid spin-off and now the fanbase can rest easy as they have a release date for the fourth season. Cobra Kai season 4 will debut on December 31st, closing out 2021 for...
TV SERIES
washingtonnewsday.com

Who Was the First Couple to Be Eliminated on ‘Dancing With the Stars’?

Who Was the First Couple to Be Eliminated on ‘Dancing With the Stars’?. Season 30 of Dancing with the Stars (DWTS) began with 15 celebrities competing for the Mirror Ball trophy, but there can only be one winner. From Week 2 onwards, one pair will be eliminated from the competition, kissing their dancefloor aspirations farewell.
TV SHOWS
CinemaBlend

How Cobra Kai's Daniel And Johnny May Finally Get On The Same Page In Season 4

The latest look at Cobra Kai Season 4 has arrived, and we finally know exactly when to expect the newest season of The Karate Kid series. It also showed us a brief bit of what to expect ahead of the upcoming All Valley Karate Tournament and how Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence may finally get on the same page. That may seem like a weird thing to say based on a bulk of the footage shown in the trailer, but a couple of key scenes may tease that the two will work to understand each other's respective karate styles.
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Dancing With The Stars: Who went home and who topped the leaderboard?

Dancing With The Stars 2021 saw Martin Kove become the first eliminated celebrity and Amanda Kloots top the leaderboard for the first time. The hit ABC show returned for a second week on Monday and Martin, of Netflix's Cobra Kai was left at the bottom of the leaderboard again with a joint score of 28 out of 50.
TV SHOWS
Primetimer

Primetimer

Los Angeles, CA
13K+
Followers
15K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

 https://www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy