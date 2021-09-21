WATCH: Cobra Kai's Martin Kove Turns in a Comically Stiff Paso Doble on DWTS

Cobra Kai's creator is giving some small updates about how the spin-off series are going. A lot of fans are wondering what's next in this Karate Kid franchise. Well, Jon Hurwitz talked about where the creative team is at on Twitter this week. There are still a lot of decisions to be made. One fan named David Regan asked the creator about a Mr. Miyagi series and Hurwitz did his best to answer. Nothing has been decided yet. But, the entire brain trust is open to all avenues. Some of those developments are already further along than they appear according to the filmmaker. Cobra Kai is the little engine that could in a lot of ways. It's lived numerous lives on the road to where the series is now. One thing has remained constant across this journey. The fans absolutely want more of this world and the characters that inhabit it. It sounds like the Cobra Kai fans are well on their way to that. But, they're going to have to be patient.

