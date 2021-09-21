WATCH: Cobra Kai's Martin Kove Turns in a Comically Stiff Paso Doble on DWTS
Martin Kove found his way into the Dancing With the Stars hall of shame last night with a performance that rivaled that of the show's all-time worst. Taking the stage in character as Cobra Kai's legendary dojo Kreese, the 71 year-old Kove opened with a "Yes Sensei" call-and-response skit before being joined by his pro partner Britt Stewart and, um, "dancing" the Paso Doble to the Karate Kid anthem "You're the Best."www.primetimer.com
