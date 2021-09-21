CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

How Much Was Richard Buckley Worth At The Time Of His Death?

By Gabrielle LaRochelle
nickiswift.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInternationally renowned fashion journalist Richard Buckley died at on September 19 at age 72, per TMZ. Buckley is survived by his husband of 32 years, legendary fashion designer Tom Ford, and their son Alexander John Buckley Ford. Ford's representatives released a statement about Buckley's passing, stating, "It is with great sadness that Tom Ford announces the death of his beloved husband of 35 years, Richard Buckley. Richard passed away peacefully at their home in Los Angeles last night with Tom and their son Jack by his side," the reps said, per People. "He died of natural causes after a long illness."

www.nickiswift.com

Comments / 3

Related
WWD

Richard Buckley, Longtime Fashion Journalist, Dies at 72

Longtime fashion journalist Richard Buckley died Sunday at age 72. “It is with great sadness that Tom Ford announces the death of his beloved husband of 35 years, Richard Buckley,” a statement from the designer said. “Richard passed away peacefully at their home in Los Angeles last night with Tom and their son Jack by his side. He died of natural causes after a long illness.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

The Stressful Days at Scene With Richard Buckley

Click here to read the full article. When I saw the text from Charlotte, I knew. I knew Richard Buckley was dead. Charlotte Blechman, long a friend to Richard and his husband Tom Ford, and the chief marketing officer of Tom’s brand, texted to say, “Call me when you can. It’s important.”More from WWDTie Dye Trends Throughout the PandemicBackstage at Tom Ford RTW Fall 2020WWD and Palmeraie Host Cocktail Party for Paris Fashion Week I knew even though when I’d last seen Richard, onscreen in May, he was in fine form, his dry wit, as always, a cover for his genuine interest...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Tom Ford's late fashion journalist husband Richard Buckley reveals he 'sobbed' over the designer's bad reviews, couldn't enjoy his shows and never saw his clothes in advance in 'last article' written before his death at 72

Tom Ford's late husband, fashion journalist Richard Buckley's 'last article’ has been published - detailing his relationship with his partner of 35-years before his death aged 72. Mr Buckley, who secretly married American fashion designer and filmmaker Mr Ford, 60, in 2014 after 27 years of dating, passed away peacefully...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Ford
papermag.com

Tom Ford's Husband Richard Buckley Dies at 72

Richard Buckley, an illustrious fashion journalist and editor, passed away on Sunday. In a statement issued by his husband Tom Ford, Buckley "died from natural causes after a prolonged illness" in the pair's shared home in Los Angeles. Starting his career in 1979 at New York Magazine, Buckley went on...
LOS ANGELES, CA
survivornet.com

How Fashion Designer Tom Ford, 60, Helped Husband & Fashion Editor Richard Buckley Cope With His Throat Cancer Treatment In Style

Fashion editor Richard Buckley passed away this week at 72, with his partner of 35 years Tom Ford and their son Jack by his side. Ford was also by Buckley’s side when he was diagnosed with throat cancer back in 1989, nursing him back to health after doctors told Buckley the disease would be fatal. The two had been together for just three years at that point.
BEAUTY & FASHION
nickiswift.com

How Much Was Melvin Van Peebles Worth When He Died?

Yet another Hollywood legend will be remembered following the news of Melvin Van Peebles' death. The influential filmmaker and African American pioneer died "at home with family at the age of 89" on September 21, The Criterion Collection announced on Twitter the next day. In a statement released on behalf of The Criterion Collection, Melvin's loved ones, and Janus Films, the late star was remembered for being a "giant of American cinema" who "made an indelible mark on the international cultural landscape."
CELEBRITIES
realitytitbit.com

Net worth: How much is chef Gordon Ramsay worth?

The third season of Gordon, Gino and Fred’s Road Trip premiered on September 27th. The travel-style programme sees the trio making their way to different Greek Islands trying the local cuisine. The series is just one of the many programmes that the British chef is known for and with many...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Magazines#Fashion Designer#Tmz#Ford#Wwd#Biography Tribune#Italian Vogue#Dutch#Vanity Fair#Santa Fe
ohmymag.co.uk

Lady Diana: What would she look like today?

24 years ago on this day, the incomparable Lady Diana tragically passed away in a car accident. To this day, the Princess of Wales is revered for her beauty, her grace and her unwavering compassion for those in need. Constantly referenced in modern pop culture for her elegant and very...
CELEBRITIES
toofab.com

These Co-Stars Secretly Dated While Working Together

"It was such a huge part of my life and no one knew about it." Some things in Hollywood are better off kept a secret -- and sometimes that includes on-set romances. In order to avoid the prying eyes of the paparazzi and avoid potential workplace complications, some actors chose to keep their relationships with co-stars on the down-low.
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion Show
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson in mourning following very sad death of her 'boo'

Kate Hudson has paid tribute to a dear friend who passed away with a heartfelt and emotional message. The Music actress revealed her longtime hairdresser and celebrity stylist, David Babaii, has died and her Instagram post expressed just how heartbroken she is feeling. Kate shared several fun photos of herself...
CELEBRITIES
dreddsinfo.com

Kanye’s Friends Fear He May Be Suicidal After Drake’s Certified Lover Boy Release

Kanye West’s Friends Fear For His Mental Health After Drake’s ‘CLB’ Release. Kanye West and Drake recently reignited their feud with both prolific rappers throwing jabs at each other. Drake dissed him on Trippie Redd’s song ‘Betrayal‘ while Ye in response leaked Drizzy’s address and called him a nerd ass jock.
MUSIC
AOL Corp

Tori Spelling says she knows she looks 'completely different' following plastic surgery rumors

Tori Spelling is opening up about those plastic surgery rumors. Earlier this week, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum was spotted on social media looking a bit different, even drawing comparisons to Khloe Kardashian. Spelling addressed the speculation that she had work done on Jeff Lewis’ SiriusXM show, admitting that while she does have a new look, it’s not due to plastic surgery.
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy