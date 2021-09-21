CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arrest made after explosive devices found at northern Michigan stores

By Stephen Borowy
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe FBI’s Detroit Division and Michigan State Police arrested a suspect on charges related to explosives placed outside cellphone stores in northern Michigan. Agents were in Iosco County’s Whittemore late Monday night into Tuesday afternoon executing a search warrant. About 50 personnel including special agent bomb technicians, a hazmat team, and a special evidence response team were at a home, located at 211 North Street.

Michelle Nichols
8d ago

Don’t forget to add one of the undercover FBI cars came in hot into Whittemore causing a car crash totaling that car and the other car. The car they hit is the mayor of Whittemore…

