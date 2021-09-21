CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mission, TX

Mission CISD prepares to strengthen bench of instructional leaders through new Holdsworth Center leadership program

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMission, TX – Mission Consolidated Independent School District (CISD) is partnering with The Holdsworth Center, an Austin-based nonprofit, to strengthen its bench of aspiring instructional leaders and principals through a new, 18-month program called the Holdsworth Leadership Collaborative. Mission CISD is among the first 15 districts in the state invited...

