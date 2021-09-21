Manhunt Season 2: All You Should Know Before Watching This Drama
The Manhunt is originally a compendium show of television fabricated by Andrew Sodroski, Jim Clemente, and Tony Gittelson with the aid of production companies like- Discovery Communications, Trigger Street Productions, and Lionsgate Television and is scripted by Ed Whitmore, who will also pen down the season 2 of the series. It was distributed by the Discovery Channel in the year 2017. The series basically deals with crime cases and can be said to be based on true stories.gizmostory.com
Comments / 0