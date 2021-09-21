CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Immigration

Amazon, Chobani, UPS, other companies vow to hire Afghan refugees fleeing for U.S.

By Associated Press
KTLA
KTLA
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qdIvS_0c3Iu66w00

Amazon, Chobani, UPS and 30 other companies have vowed to hire and train refugees fleeing Afghanistan for the U.S.

The companies said Tuesday that they want to help the tens of thousands of Afghan refugees coming to America to integrate into the economy. A first group of 37,000 Afghan refugees started making their way to states this month.

The 33 companies said they were joining the Tent Coalition for Afghan Refugees, a coalition founded by Hamdi Ulukaya, the founder and CEO of yogurt and food company Chobani.

“The moment a refugee gets a job, it’s the moment they stop being a refugee,” Ulukaya said in a prepared statement. “It’s the moment they can stand on their own two feet; it’s the moment they can make new friends; it’s the moment they can start a new life,”

UPS, the package delivery company, said it would work with refugees to place them in the right jobs.

Online shopping giant Amazon said it offers refugees jobs in its warehouses or transportation hubs, as well as corporate or tech roles. It also pays for training and education, such as college tuition or English language courses.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 0

Related
Fast Company

Chobani CEO Hamdi Ulukaya is using his yogurt empire to help resettle Afghan refugees

Watch the Fast Company Innovation Festival Live now. Hamdi Ulukaya’s people-first business philosophy and philanthropic endeavors have famously been aimed at helping people outside the United States: Syrian refugees, Haitian earthquake victims, Somalians suffering from famine, Guatemalan entrepreneurs, Turkish startups. But the Chobani CEO’s latest two ventures hit closer to home.
ADVOCACY
New York Post

US majority ‘not confident’ Afghan refugees properly vetted: poll

The majority of Americans are “not confident” that the Biden administration is properly vetting the thousands of Afghan refugees being brought to the US following the chaotic military withdrawal of Afghanistan, according to a new poll. Twenty-seven percent say they are “not too confident” and 28 percent say they are...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Nevada Current

The hypocrisy in how refugees are treated by the US government

Policy, politics and progressive commentary After horrific photos emerged of men falling from airplanes and babies in great peril at the Kabul Airport weeks ago, I noticed a dramatic uptick in my various news feeds of the phrase “moral obligation.” Across all mediums, I heard the righteous call for the United States and nations around the globe to remember promises […] The post The hypocrisy in how refugees are treated by the US government appeared first on Nevada Current.
IMMIGRATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hamdi Ulukaya
CBS News

Turkey builds a wall to keep out Afghan refugees

Van, Turkey — Some of the refugees fleeing the Taliban's brutality in Afghanistan are taking an arduous route across neighboring Iran to try and cross into Turkey. We met a family in the Turkish border city of Van who made it out of Afghanistan the night before the capital fell to the Taliban.
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ups
FOX 11 and 41

World Relief Tri-Cities preparing for up to 100 Afghan refugees

RICHLAND, WA – Up to 70,000 Afghans are expected in America as refugees escape the violence and uncertainty in Afghanistan for the hope of a brighter future. The heartbreaking images from the evacuations in Kabul in August showed images of people being evacuated from their homes. Now, up to 100 of them will soon call Tri-Cities home. Right now, many of them are at military bases around the world being extensively screened and vetted.
TRI-CITIES, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Amazon
Liz Fe Lifestyle

U.S. Afghan Refugee Intake

On September 7, 2021, the Biden Administration had begun it’s process and plan to bring Afghans to America in order to resettle them as a sign that both of the U.S. commitments to allies and the likelihood to evacuate them will linger for months. The Afghans being brought in through this commitment will be resettled throughout the United States, with one of the states being Ohio.
COLUMBUS, OH
Noozhawk

Scholars: Afghan Refugees to U.S. Face Mountain of Challenges

The numbers aren’t firm, but federal officials expect roughly 50,000 Afghans will come to the U.S. as refugees following America’s withdrawal from Afghanistan. Their arrival will be bittersweet — free from the threat of the Taliban, but bewildered by a strange and sometimes hostile country. Maryam Kia-Keating — a professor...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
FOX2Now

Where Afghan refugees are headed in the U.S. by state

(NEXSTAR) – The Biden administration began notifying governors and state refugee coordinators across the country about how many Afghan evacuees from among the first group of nearly 37,000 arrivals are slated to be resettled in their states. California is projected to take more arrivals than any other — more than...
IMMIGRATION
On Common Ground News

GPTC’s Adult Ed Division gears up to help Afghan refugees

CLARKSTON, GA — The images from Afghanistan have been harrowing. Thousands of people desperately trying to find seats on airplanes and helicopters so they can escape the violent Taliban rule. Many who managed to flee are on their way not only to Georgia but to what’s been called the country’s most diverse square mile — Clarkston. In that community sits the DeKalb campus of Georgia Piedmont Technical College, a vital partner in providing services for refugees.
CLARKSTON, GA
KTLA

KTLA

1K+
Followers
391
Post
341K+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy