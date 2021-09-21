Dallas plans to approve its largest city budget ever. Here’s 5 things to know
Dallas council members on Wednesday are scheduled to approve the largest budget in city history. Largely boosted by higher-than-expected property and sales tax revenues, Dallas’ proposed new $4.35 billion spending plan includes increased funding to improve streets, public safety and long-standing city inequities. Federal money from the American Rescue Plan Act is also part of the spending plan.www.dallasnews.com
