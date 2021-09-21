Criticism of the Patriots for their approach with Mac Jones is so misguided

The Patriots are being overly conservative with Mac Jones. But it’s better than being reckless. On Sunday, we saw the tale of two franchises, and why one rookie quarterback has a fighting chance, while the other is destined to fail — at least in green. Zach Wilson just kept throwing and throwing, chucking four interceptions in a historically inept performance. There have been only six zero-touchdown, four-interception games in the past four seasons: three of them belong to Jets quarterbacks. Darnold accomplished the dubious feat twice, and Wilson just joined him. (It's probably not a coincidence that Darnold is 2-0 with the Panthers, and beat the Jets in Week 1.)