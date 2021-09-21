CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uber shares jump after finally set to halt quarterly losses

By Lizette Chapman
theedgemarkets.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN FRANCISCO (Sept 21): Uber Technologies Inc, the ride-hailing giant that once posted a quarterly loss of US$5.2 billion, may finally be about to turn a profit. Shares in Uber rose 4.2% in pre-market trading in New York on Tuesday, while rival Lyft Inc also rose 2.3%. The company's adjusted...

www.theedgemarkets.com

Business
