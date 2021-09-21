CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Spicy & Crazed Times Things Escalated Quickly

It's good for some things to go from zero to 100. A blender. A train. Your grades. In these cases, escalation is both accepted and welcome. But sometimes the upturn is unexpected, unsettling, or just plain bad. This is especially true when I'm PMSing. But strange and spicy escalation doesn't just apply to moods. It's very present on the internet. From weirdly dark tweets, to mind-boggling AskReddit responses, these memes and posts are a reminder that the world is full of some very strange and very creative people.

