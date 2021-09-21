Spicy & Crazed Times Things Escalated Quickly

Introducing new foods, especially spicy foods, to your baby can be a hit-or-miss proposition: They like some, they swat some away with a sticky hand. At around 6 months of age, as per the CDC, children can start experimenting with an assortment of solids from different food groups. But anything from a food’s texture to the frequency of exposure might impact a child’s preference. So while a bit of trial-and-error is to be expected, who’s to say when you can toss some Sriracha into your sweet potato-puree? To some, the question of spice is a matter of taste, though introducing such flavors might be beneficial. “Incorporating spicy foods safely into a child’s diet can help diversify the foods they’ll accept short-term, and broaden their palates long-term,” says pediatrician Whitney Casares, author of The Working Mom Blueprint: Winning at Parenting Without Losing Yourself.

