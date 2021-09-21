You Can Buy Cotton Candy Hard Seltzer Made By This Portland Company

Photo: Getty Images

People have often come up with wacky but surprisingly delicious flavor combinations for drinks. A new Portland company is now looking to make a cotton candy hard seltzer stick with customers.

Upper Left Seltzer Co. recently put their spiked sparkling water drinks on the market, competing with hard seltzer titans like White Claw and Truly. According to their Instagram , their products are "craft hard seltzer inspired by retro confectionary flavors with only 99 calories and 0 grams fat."



This new company is focusing on desserts and treats instead of fruit flavors, with options like key lime pie and cotton candy.

“Don’t let the sugar-coated flavors scare you off, though,” a press release says. “The resulting beverage finishes clean on the palette with the perfect hint of your favorite treats.”

Upper Left Seltzer Co. is from the brewing team behind Old Town Brewing , known for its wide selection of craft beers .

“We wanted to make something better than the big guys, but small and unique,” Adam Milne told Oregon Live last week. He's the founder and owner of Old Town Brewing. “It felt like it was fun and easy to understand, and it also gave us an opportunity for creativity beyond beer.”

If you're interested in trying these new drinks, you can find Upper Left's cans at Zupan’s, Old Town Brewing, and Baby Doll Pizza.