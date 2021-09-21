CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Instructor pilot involved in T-45 Goshawk crash discharged from hospital

By Diana Stancy Correll
Navy Times
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe instructor pilot involved in the crash of a Navy T-45 Goshawk trainer aircraft in Texas over the weekend is no longer in the hospital. The pilot was discharged from the hospital Sept. 20, a day after the crash, according to an update from the Navy. Officials said after the crash the instructor was in stable condition.

thedrive

Navy Pilot Was Electrocuted By Power Lines After Ejecting From T-45 Jet Trainer: Report

Images of a parachute caught up in power lines were seen after the crash and the pilot is now in critical condition. A T-45 Goshawk jet trainer from Training Air Wing Two at Naval Air Station Kingsville crashed into a residential area in Lake Worth, Texas yesterday at around 11:30 AM. Both crewmen, an instructor pilot and a student, managed to eject, with the instructor landing in a wooded area without life-threatening injuries. The student pilot fared worse, having been entangled in power lines and electrocuted following the ejection sequence, according to a report from the local CBS affiliate, Channel 11. As a result, the student is now in critical condition at Parkland Hospital in Dallas. A parachute could be seen hanging from power lines in bystander images from the scene.
ACCIDENTS
KGO

Pilots ejected from military plane prior to crash, fire officials say

Three homes have been damaged after a military training aircraft crashed in Lake Worth, Texas, according to the Fort Worth Fire Department. The Navy T-45C Goshawk jet trainer aircraft crashed in the backyard of one of the homes, and the debris damaged the nearby structures, Lake Worth Fire Chief Ryan Arthur told reporters at a press conference Sunday afternoon.
LAKE WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

1 Pilot In North Texas Military Jet Crash Released, 1 Remains Hospitalized

TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) — The US Navy sent more equipment to a North Texas neighborhood on September 21, to help with the investigation of a weekend training jet crash in a residential area. Authorities say the instructor pilot onboard the T-45C Goshawk has been released from Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital in Fort Worth. The student pilot, who is believed to be the servicemember who got tangled in electrical lines while floating down from the aircraft with a parachute, remains hospitalized in serious condition at Parkland Hospital in Dallas. Please join @CityofLWTX in wishing the two @USNavy pilots injured in Sunday’s crash some love. Using the comments below, please share your well wishes, words of encouragement, and thanks. @CNATRA https://t.co/eobM2LDsb1 — Lake Worth Police Department (@lakeworthpd) September 21, 2021 Both men ejected from the plane before it crashed in a Lake Worth neighborhood on Sunday. The naval jet from Corpus Christi was taking part in a training exercise when it crashed — just off of Tejas Trail. Three people on the ground sustained non life-threatening injures from the crash and several homes were damaged. The Naval Safety Center is investigating.
LAKE WORTH, TX
