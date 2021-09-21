CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stats the way, uh-huh, uh-huh, I like it - Week 2

By Joe Mahoney
Mile High Report
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThrough two weeks of the NFL season the Denver Broncos are five for five on fourth down conversions. In 2020 the Broncos only had four conversions the entire season. In 2020 the Broncos were also the second worst team in the league at converting on 4th down - converting at 28.6 percent (Jaguars were worse). Oddly enough, we led the league in fourth down conversions in 2018 with fifteen. We also lead the league that year in fourth down attempts with 25.

