CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Daniel Craig Says James Bond Shouldn’t Be Played by a Woman. Is He Right?

By Bonnie Stiernberg, @aahrealbonsters
InsideHook
InsideHook
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As the male leads of certain iconic action franchises age out of their roles, there’s been healthy debate over whether or not it’s time to give a woman a chance to take on the part. Is it enough to simply shoehorn women into parts that were originally written for men, or should we be focused instead on writing more three-dimensional roles for women? There are valid arguments for both, and thanks to a new interview with Radio Times, our current 007, Daniel Craig, has weighed in on the issue.

www.insidehook.com

Comments / 2

Related
Hello Magazine

Daniel Craig's unconventional wedding to Rachel Weisz revealed

Rachel Avery Daniel Craig wedding: James Bond star Daniel is married to Rachel Weisz – and their 2011 wedding day just might surprise you. While Daniel Craig may be stepping down from the James Bond franchise, he is still very much committed to his wife Rachel Weisz, whom he has been married to since 2011.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

‘No Time To Die’: Bond Series Introduces First Female 007 In New Trailer For Daniel Craig’s Last Film In Franchise

Lashana Lynch will make her debut as the first female 007 agent in the latest ‘James Bond’ flick, which is going to hit theaters in October. Her name’s Lynch, Lashana Lynch. The new trailer for the latest James Bond flick No Time To Die premiered on Wednesday September 1, and it showed the first glimpse into the 33-year-old actress’s debut as the first female 007 agent. The latest film in the nearly 60-year-old film franchise is historic not only to have the first Black woman take up the 007 mantle, but it will also be Daniel Craig’s final film in the spy franchise.
MOVIES
newschain

Royals dazzle on red carpet at Daniel Craig’s swansong in James Bond role

James Bond was finally on Her Majesty’s secret service when the long-awaited 007 movie No Time To Die received its world premiere in front of a quartet of royals. The Prince of Wales, Duchess of Cornwall and Duke and Duchess of Cambridge met the film’s star Daniel Craig and other leading cast members at the Royal Albert Hall as the global launch gave the cinema industry a much-needed boost.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Craig
Person
Phoebe Waller Bridge
Person
Barbara Broccoli
The Independent

James Bond films: Every 007 movie ranked in order of worst to best

No Time to Die is finally about to hit cinemas, following nearly two years of delays due to the pandemic. But while Daniel Craig’s final Bond movie still seems a bit like a mirage – it definitely exists, right? – all of that humming and hawing over its release has at least prolonged a sense of anticipation. Or at least made us all try and figure out the answers to any number of Bond-related questions: whose 007 was best, which of the 24 films have held up, and which one is truly head and shoulders above all the others?Even Sean...
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

One Of Daniel Craig’s Most Memorable Skyfall Lines Was Almost Cut, Until The Producers Fought To Keep It

For many reasons, the modern run of James Bond films starring Daniel Craig have broken all sorts of boundaries set in the classic era. We’ve seen 007 get his heart broken, only to fall in love again, throughout the course of Casino Royale to Spectre; and even in the case of that second film mentioned, Bond found himself to be an adopted brother to his arch-nemesis. But one line that almost wasn’t crossed was that moment in Skyfall, when James Bond and Raoul Silva found themselves flirting during an interrogation. But thanks to series producer Barbara Broccoli, the moment stayed, thus landing one of Daniel Craig’s most memorable lines.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Franchises#Radio Times
The Independent

Daniel Craig opens up about ‘traumatic’ experience of filming James Bond with a broken leg

Daniel Craig has opened up about his “traumatic” experience of filming James Bond with a broken leg.The actor injured himself while filming the last Bond film, Spectre. He was meant to have an operation on his leg, but pushed it back so as to not interrupt the filming schedule.Appearing on ITV’s Being James Bond documentary, which aired on Sunday (26 September) night, Craig discussed the pain of filming following his accident.“I had a lot of fun on [Spectre] but part of the problem was that I broke my leg,” he said.“We had a choice. We could shut down for...
CELEBRITIES
shortlist.com

Lea Seydoux on tipsy auditions, Bond girls and Daniel Craig’s legacy

Lea Seydoux is back as Madeleine Swann for No Time To Die and, as we find out, a lot of things have changed for both Seydoux and Swann in the (now) six-year stretch between Spectre and the latest Bond outing. Seydoux, born in Paris, France, made the switch to English-speaking...
MOVIES
Variety

Daniel Craig’s 007 Replacement Won’t Be Discussed Until 2022, Says James Bond Producer Barbara Broccoli

James Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson, the long-time custodians of the iconic spy, have said the prospect of replacing Daniel Craig isn’t something they’re entertaining until 2022. In an interview on BBC Radio 4’s popular Today program on Monday morning, the half-siblings and heads of Bond outfit Eon Productions were asked if they have decided who might replace Craig’s 007. “Oh, God no,” said Broccoli. “We’re not thinking about it at all. We want Daniel to have his time of celebration. Next year we’ll start thinking about the future.” As for whether Craig, who has played Bond for 15 years,...
CELEBRITIES
kshb.com

James Bond 'basically raped a woman' in early film, 'No Time To Die' director says

The director of the soon-to-be-released James Bond movie "No Time To Die" says past films depicted the fictional British spy as misogynistic — or worse. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, "No Time To Die" director Cary Fukunaga reflected on Bond films of the past and how the films wouldn't be acceptable in a post-#MeToo world.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Indiana Jones
NewsBreak
Celebrities
AFP

No time to wait: world premiere for new Bond movie

Celebrities and royals walk the red carpet in central London on Tuesday for the star-studded but much-delayed world premiere of the latest James Bond film, "No Time To Die". British actor Daniel Craig's fifth and final outing in the blockbuster franchise hits big screens after its release was repeatedly postponed during the coronavirus pandemic. The film will premiere at London's historic Royal Albert Hall, with royal couples Prince Charles and Camilla and Prince William and Kate set to attend. It is part of a backlog of major productions held back by distributors during the pandemic, hitting cinemas hard, and forcing some new films to be streamed.
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘No Time to Die’ Producer Says Phoebe Waller-Bridge Helped Shape ‘Whole Plot’: Not Just Female Writer

“No Time to Die” producer and Eon Productions co-head Michael G. Wilson wants Bond fans to know that Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s contributions to the upcoming new 007 tentpole go far beyond just the women characters in the film. Asked by BBC Radio 4 (via Deadline) about the “Fleabag” Emmy winner joining “No Time to Die” to punch up the script, Wilson said Waller-Bridge had “a major contribution” to the final movie. “She gave us an interesting point-of-view for several of the characters,” Wilson said. “It’s unfair to think of her as a female writer…she contributed to the whole plot of the film.” “[I...
MOVIES
The Independent

Daniel Craig reveals he got drunk alone on vodka martinis after landing Bond role

Daniel Craig has revealed that he celebrated landing the role of James Bond by getting drunk on vodka martinis. The actor made his debut as 007 in the critically acclaimed 2006 film Casino Royale. He is now preparing to bow out as the iconic character in his fifth and final Bond film, No Time to Die. During an interview on the No Time To Die: The Official James Bond podcast, Craig recalled the moment that he found out he would be playing one of the most sought-after roles in Hollywood. “We were in Baltimore and I shot off to...
CELEBRITIES
MovieWeb

James Bond Recasting Talks Begin in 2022, and a Lot of Fans Want Henry Cavill

It looks like Henry Cavill has reemerged as a popular candidate for the next James Bond. Imminently, Daniel Craig's fifth and final movie in the role, No Time to Die, will be released in theaters. There are plans to continue the franchise with a new actor at some point in the future, but the process to find the next 007 has not officially started yet.
MOVIES
Indy100

Bond lookalike performs daring stunt on London Eye ahead of film premiere

A man dressed as James Bond performed a daring stunt on the London Eye ahead of the world premiere of the new 007 film.Wearing a dinner jacket, he was suspended hundreds of feet above the ground as he climbed up a ladder dangling from a pod on the wheel in central London.The stunt was performed hours before the world premiere of the highly anticipated new film No Time To Die, which will be unveiled at a star-studded premiere at the Royal Albert Hall on Tuesday.The film is Daniel Craig’s fifth and final film in the 007 franchise.The 25th instalment of...
MOVIES
The Independent

No Time To Die: Ben Whishaw wants a gay actor to play next James Bond

Ben Whishaw has said that he wants to see a gay actor play James Bond.The British performer appears in No Time To Die as Q, a role he first played in 2012’s Skyfall.With No Time To Die marking Daniel Craig’s final outing as the secret agent, Whishaw was asked in a new interview with Attitude about an out gay man playing Bond.“God, can you imagine? I mean, it would be quite an extraordinary thing,” he said. “Of course I would like to see that.“I really believe that we should be working towards a world where anyone can play anything...
CELEBRITIES
InsideHook

InsideHook

New York City, NY
8K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

InsideHook brings you advice and recommendations on menswear, dining, fitness, travel and more. Let us help you live your best life.

 https://www.insidehook.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy