Tasty Bits Podcast 09-21-21

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDon’t have time to listen to the whole Dave & Chuck the Freak podcast? Check out some of the tastiest bits of the day, including the scariest movies ever, Lisa dates Harry Potter, the strange thing you collect and more!

movin925.com

PODCAST: BUSTED! Cheaters get Exposed (09/22/21)

Imagine coming home to surprise your partner only to find out that they’re in bed with someone else.. Ouch. This segment is all about you telling us your worst cheating story EVER. Ready to call your significant other out? We definitely are.
The Other Way star Jenny Slatten found a new job that she loves

Thanks to her boy toy, Sumit Singh, Jenny Slatten has not had the easiest road to love. But things are finally looking up for the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star in the most unlikely of ways. Instagram blogger @90daythemelanatedway shared with fans that Jenny found herself a job.
Jeannie Mai Cradles Growing Baby Bump in Shimmering Sheer Bodysuit while on Date Night with Husband Jeezy

Jeannie Mai is going to be a first-time mother at 42 years old, and she's basking in that pregnancy glow while cradling her growing baby bump in a gorgeous new photo. Jeannie Mai and her husband Jeezy are excited parents-to-be, sharing their pregnancy journey with fans on social media every chance they get. Recently, the lovely couple stepped out for an event, and the talk show host was looking gorgeous in a sheer bodysuit that showed off her baby bump.
Honey Boo Boo, 16, and boyfriend Dralin Carswell, 20, are Instagram-official

Alana Thomspon, also known as “Honey Boo Boo,” has finally gone Instagram-official with her boyfriend, Dralin Carswell, after six months of dating. “🎃🎃 spooky season 🎃🎃,” the reality star, 16, captioned a photo of herself and her 20-year-old beau at a pumpkin patch on Monday. The “Mama June: From Not...
Brad PItt Arrives To L.A. Film Set Smiling Ear To Ear Days After Ex-Wife Angelina Jolie Was Spotted On Third Date With The Weeknd

Brad Pitt was spotted on the set of his new film Babylon and the actor looked completely unbothered with his ex-wife Angelina Jolie's recent antics. Earlier today, the paparazzi caught the 57-year-old actor arriving to work on the Damien Chazelle-directed project. Article continues below advertisement. The details of the movie...
Jane Powell Dies, MGM Icon and Growing Pains Star Was 92

One of the last greats of Hollywood's Golden Age, Jane Powell has died at the age of 92. The all round singer, dancer and actress was best known for appearing in a number of musicals back in the 1950s including Royal Wedding and Seven Brides For Seven Brothers. In later years, she appeared on TV in numerous roles with her most notable performance coming in the sitcom Growing Pains in the late 1980s. Being one of the last of her generation, the industry loses an icon from the past that helped inspire many other generations, and will no doubt continue to do so in the future.
Katie Holmes Shares Rare Pic of Suri in Daughters Day Tribute on IG

Katie Homes just shared a very touching tribute to her daughter. On Instagram, the 42-year-old actress posted an extremely rare throwback snap of her 15-year-old daughter, Suri Cruise, in honor of National Daughters Day. In the pic, Holmes can be seen fixing a strap on her little girl's shoes, and in the caption, she added a string of red heart emojis. Naturally, fans couldn't help but gush over their special mother-daughter bond.
Ashland Come Clean To Victoria

The Y&R spoilers preview for September 27 – October 1, 2021, is here! Find out what your favorite Genoa City players are up to this coming week!. Ashland Locke (Richard Burgi) had a secret but he couldn’t keep it and now he has to confess. The walls have closed in and the truth has to come out. Better Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) hear it from him instead of someone else – especially someone like Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson).
ESPN Host Goes Off On Company’s Vaccine Mandate

Earlier this year, Disney—parent company of ESPN—announced a vaccine mandate for employees. Sage Steele, one of the most outspoken conservative front-facing employees at the sports network, has come out strong against the mandate, while confirming that she complied and has been vaccinated. Steele appeared on the Uncut with Jay Cutler...
‘Jeopardy!’: Did Matt Amodio Tease a Loss in Next Episode After Reaching 30 Wins?

Current “Jeopardy!” champ Matt Amodio keeps making history on the iconic game show. But how long can his winning streak last?. Last night, Amodio won his 30th straight game and added $70,400 to his $1.1 million total. He’s only two games away from tying James Holzhauer for the second-highest number of consecutive wins. Though, he’s a long way behind the “Jeopardy!” legend in terms of earnings. Holzhauer raked in more than $2.4 million in 32 games.
Reba McEntire stuns in sparkling gown as she celebrates special news with fans

Reba McEntire rocked a gorgeous green sparkling gown to celebrate some special news with her fans on Tuesday. The country superstar looked sensational in her low-cut frock, which featured cut-outs on the shoulders and fringing throughout. Reba was in a jovial mood as she finally shared a release date for her holiday movie, Christmas in Tune, which also stars former Dukes of Hazzard star John Schneider.
