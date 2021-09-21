CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hutchinson, KS

Tillman speaks of being the pilot of Air Force One during Dillon Lecture

 8 days ago
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Dillon Lecture Series kicked off again Tuesday after more than 18 months away due to the pandemic. The speaker was Colonel Mark Tillman who was a pilot for Air Force One. Tillman was chosen as the nation’s 12th Presidential Pilot and served as commander of Air Force One for eight years under President George W. Bush. Tillman talked about how he became the most important pilot in the free world.

