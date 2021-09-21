Kate Middleton Shows Off Her Adventurous Side in Skinny Jeans, Puffer Jacket & Combat Boots

Kate Middleton showed off her more adventurous side this morning as she visited Windermere Adventure Training Center with Royal Air Force cadets.

During her trip to Windermere, England, the Duchess of Cambridge tested out a few new activities including mountain biking and abseiling (also known as rappelling). For the outdoor occasion, Middleton kept warm in a light green puffer jacket and white sweater matched to classic dark-wash skinny jeans; she also had on a protective helmet for safety throughout the day.

As for footwear, Middleton opted against her usual heels and sneakers and instead decided on lug-sole combat boots. The pair bears resemblance to similar designs that the Duchess has sported from See by Chloe .

Combat boots and hiking-inspired styles are the new norm amongst celebrity style trends, experiencing a revitalization along with a few other silhouettes from the 1990s. From brands like Dr. Martens and Prada along with Bottega Veneta, these lug-sole boots offer ease of wear with an edgy-chic appeal.

n her royal style rotation of stylish footwear, Kate Middleton tends to include pumps from Jimmy Choo, Stuart Weitzman, Emmy London and Gianvito Rossi amongst other top brands. Her closet also holds a few high-priced items like dresses from Catherine Walker of course along with Stella McCartney, Oscar de la Renta and more top names.

Beyond her designer heels and frocks, the Duchess of Cambridge also loops in a series of more wallet-friendly brands; Castañer is just one of many affordable labels that she frequents in addition to styles from New Balance, Zara, Marks & Spencer, Adidas and Superga.

Prep for fall like Kate Middleton in these stylish brown boots.

