CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Designers & Collections

Kate Middleton Shows Off Her Adventurous Side in Skinny Jeans, Puffer Jacket & Combat Boots

By Claudia Miller
Footwear News
Footwear News
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2abymE_0c3Imdfs00

Kate Middleton showed off her more adventurous side this morning as she visited Windermere Adventure Training Center with Royal Air Force cadets.

During her trip to Windermere, England, the Duchess of Cambridge tested out a few new activities including mountain biking and abseiling (also known as rappelling). For the outdoor occasion, Middleton kept warm in a light green puffer jacket and white sweater matched to classic dark-wash skinny jeans; she also had on a protective helmet for safety throughout the day.

As for footwear, Middleton opted against her usual heels and sneakers and instead decided on lug-sole combat boots. The pair bears resemblance to similar designs that the Duchess has sported from See by Chloe .

Combat boots and hiking-inspired styles are the new norm amongst celebrity style trends, experiencing a revitalization along with a few other silhouettes from the 1990s. From brands like Dr. Martens and Prada along with Bottega Veneta, these lug-sole boots offer ease of wear with an edgy-chic appeal.

n her royal style rotation of stylish footwear, Kate Middleton tends to include pumps from Jimmy Choo, Stuart Weitzman, Emmy London and Gianvito Rossi amongst other top brands. Her closet also holds a few high-priced items like dresses from Catherine Walker of course along with Stella McCartney, Oscar de la Renta and more top names.

Beyond her designer heels and frocks, the Duchess of Cambridge also loops in a series of more wallet-friendly brands; Castañer is just one of many affordable labels that she frequents in addition to styles from New Balance, Zara, Marks & Spencer, Adidas and Superga.

Prep for fall like Kate Middleton in these stylish brown boots.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nYnNt_0c3Imdfs00
CREDIT: Courtesy of Shopbop

Buy Now: See by Chloe Mallory Boots, $357 (was $510) .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e1mHP_0c3Imdfs00
CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

Buy Now: Crown Vintage Telinda Boots, $70 .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NlfmR_0c3Imdfs00
CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

Buy Now: Vince Camuto Movelly Boots, $149 .

Flip through the gallery for a look at Kate Middleton’s chic shoe style over the years.

Comments / 9

Martha McBride Rummel
8d ago

I think it’s great! She’s taken over Harry’s duties in the military and I’m sure he doesn’t like it …which makes me even happier! Go Kate!

Reply
5
Guest
8d ago

Love the smart style !!! I admire a woman who can do this and still maintain a beautiful look ..takes a strong woman ..good training ..fits into the times !!!!!

Reply
3
Related
Footwear News

Kate Middleton Suits Up in a Beige Blazer, High-Rise Trousers & Navy Pumps

Kate Middleton paid a visit to Royal Air Force base Brize Norton this afternoon. The Duchess of Cambridge stopped by Oxfordshire, England, on Wednesday to meet with military members who aided in the evacuation of Afghanistan earlier this year. Middleton stepped out in a textured beige blazer from Reiss layered over a classic white tee and navy high-rise trousers. Blazer and suits have become the new normal amongst style trends thus far in 2021. Major names including Katie Holmes, Christina Aguilera, Tracee Ellis Ross and more have already pulled off the trend this season with more to come as the weather...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
nickiswift.com

The Real Reason William And Kate Aren't Showing New Pictures Of Their Children

When Prince William and Kate Middleton share photos of their children, it makes instant headlines, as followers of the royal couple are always eager to gobble up any glimpses into their personal lives. In September 2019, William and Kate commemorated Prince George and Princess Charlotte going back to school with an adorable snap that was shared on the official Twitter account of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Young Charlotte wore a button-up, dark blue sweater over a collared shirt as she hugged her older brother, who wore a V-neck sweater. The two sported uniforms from the Thomas's Battersea school, and the occasion was especially notable for Charlotte as it was her first day at school with her brother, per Forbes.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stella Mccartney
Person
Jimmy Choo
Vanity Fair

Kate Middleton Dazzles in a Jenny Packham Gown at the No Time to Die Premiere

At the London premiere of the new James Bond film No Time to Die on Tuesday, there was no chance that Kate Middleton was going to be overshadowed by some of Hollywood’s biggest stars. The royal arrived at Royal Albert Hall in a dazzling Jenny Packham gown with sheer panels and gold sequin detailing, while she accessorized with circular gold earrings by O’nitaa and nude heels by Aquaruzza.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

Kelly Ripa wows in a curve-hugging red skirt you’ll want asap

Kelly Ripa has been transitioning seamlessly into fall in the past couple of weeks with her showstopping ensembles and she’s showing no signs of slowing down any time soon. The daytime TV host stunned yet again as she hit the Live With Kelly and Ryan stage wearing a crimson red Roland Mouret pencil skirt paired with a crisp white button-down top.
BEAUTY & FASHION
International Business Times

Twitter Slams Meghan Markle For Wearing $4.5K Valentino Dress While Preaching Vaccine Equity

Meghan Markle's outfit at Global Citizen Live received criticisms from some of the netizens because they felt that it was inappropriate. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex flew to New York City last week and joined the Global Citizen Live festival in Central Park Saturday. Markle showed up with Prince Harry at the event wearing a $4,500 white dress by Valentino. She paired the San Gallo Couture mini dress with a $16,500 set of Cartier earrings, a $12,000 Cartier watch and a $6,900 Cartier "love" bracelet, Daily Mail reported.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skinny Jeans#Adventure#Royal Air Force#Prada#Oscar De La Renta#Casta Er#New Balance#Zara Marks Spencer#Superga
Hello Magazine

Pippa Middleton's stunning dress she wore to brother James' wedding is unreal

The wedding of the Duchess of Cambridge's younger brother James was a beautiful affair. The youngest Middleton offspring married Alizée Thevenet on Saturday 11 September, after postponing their wedding day twice due to the pandemic. The beautiful ceremony took place in Bormes-les-Mimosas, famous for being one of the most beautiful...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Adidas
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The US Sun

Thrifty Kate Middleton is Britain’s most fashionable Royal – despite Meghan’s designer wardrobe costing thousands more

THRIFTY Kate Middleton is still Britain's most fashionable Royal, despite Meghan's designer wardrobe costing thousands more. The Duchess of Cambridge was found to be the most influential dresser out of the royal wives, according to hair and aesthetics experts at Vera Clinic. When it comes to searches online for Kate...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Jessica Simpson Is the Ultimate Cool Mom in a Black Tee, Skinny Jeans & Slime Green Boots

Jessica Simpson’s style is as versatile as it gets. The actress showed off a more dressed-down take on her signature bold taste this week as she dropped her 2-year-old daughter off for pre-school on Wednesday. For the momentous day, Simpson kept comfortable in a classic black tee and cuffed dark-wash skinny jeans; her outfit also included a slew of glittering necklaces and hoop earrings as well as her signature oversize sunglasses. On her feet, the “Dukes of Hazzard” alumna added in an edgy touch with her choice of black boots; the leather Chelsea-style pair featured slick uppers and a unique contrasting slime...
BEAUTY & FASHION
nickiswift.com

Is This Why Prince William And Kate Middleton Were Given Higher Roles Within The Royal Family?

Prince William and Kate Middleton may be contemplating a move from their home in Anmer Hall, Norfolk, which is on Sandringham Estate. According to the Daily Mail, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are "seriously considering" relocating their family to Windsor. Since Queen Elizabeth lives there, it may be an indication of things to come for the royal family.
CELEBRITIES
Elle

Kate Middleton Wore a Purple Pantsuit to Kick Off Her Northern Ireland Visit

Kate Middleton's gold sequined Jenny Packham cape dress last night isn't the Duchess's only bold fashion moment this week. Kate arrived in Northern Ireland today with Prince William, dressed in a purple Emilia Wickstead pantsuit. She paired the blazer and pants set with a black top and black heels. She wore her hair in a ponytail and carried a black clutch to finish off the outfit.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Footwear News

48K+
Followers
10K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy