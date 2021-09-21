CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chemung County, NY

Chemung County man arrested a month after warrant is issued for endangering the welfare of a child

 8 days ago
A man accused of endangering the welfare of a child in August has been arrested in Chemung County.

Bryan Wray, 20, had an outstanding warrant for endangering the welfare of a child and criminal mischief.

He was arrested Sept. 18, a month after the arrest warrant was issued by the Southport Town Court on Aug. 17 of this year.

After being arraigned he was remanded to the Chemung County Jail in lieu of bail.

