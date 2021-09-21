CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Can you get your nails done while pregnant? This is what to consider

Cover picture for the articleThere seems to be an endless list of do’s and don’ts for pregnant people… mostly don’ts. You can’t eat sushi, can’t scoop the litter box, can’t drink wine, can’t soak in a hot tub… so when you want a spa day to relax from all of these restrictions, you wonder if even that is off-limits. The good news is that getting your nails done is most likely safe during pregnancy. However, there are still some safety factors to keep in mind. Just because this is another area that requires a little research doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy it, so read up and then go get that mani you’ve been craving.

