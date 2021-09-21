'We will see if someone surpasses Rafael Nadal', says former star

Former Spanish tennis player Jordi Arrese believes that Carlos Alcaraz is a "piece of a player" and that "he is mentally prepared" to manage all the expectations that are placed on him, but that "you should not compare him with anyone", and less with a Rafa Nadal whom he still sees "with two or three very good years" The Catalan attended Europa Press after the end of the US Open, the fourth 'Grand Slam' of the season, in which he participated as one of the members of the Eurosport team of experts, and where he believes that the Murcian, who reached the quarterfinals, made "a spectacular tournament" "I have been following him since I was 11 years old and I love him, he is a piece of player and I have no doubt that he will be very good, but he must adapt to playing five sets.