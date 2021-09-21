CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eccentric and hard to hit, Usyk a tricky opponent for Joshua

By JAMES ELLINGWORTH
Seattle Times
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnthony Joshua has never fought a challenger like Oleksandr Usyk. The unbeaten, unconventional Ukrainian matches slick footwork with a quirky sense of humor, and he is notoriously hard to hit. In their title fight in London on Saturday, Usyk can become the first heavyweight champion from Ukraine since 2015, when...

The Independent

Oleksandr Usyk: Who is Anthony Joshua’s upcoming opponent and heavyweight contender?

From Olympic gold medalist to heavyweight title contention, Oleksandr Usyk’s journey through the boxing ranks has in many ways mirrored that of Anthony Joshua, and the pair’s 10-year collision course finally comes to a head on Saturday. Usyk takes on Joshua at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday with AJ’s IBF, WBA and WBO titles on the line in the Briton’s latest defence of his heavyweight crown. The 34-year-old is undefeated in 18 professional outings so far - recording 13 knockouts - but many of those bouts have come in the cruiserweight class, the division Usyk dominated in becoming the...
COMBAT SPORTS
WHIO Dayton

Usyk ends Joshua's reign as heavyweight champ

LONDON — (AP) — Oleksandr Usyk ended Anthony Joshua’s second reign as world heavyweight champion Saturday with a unanimous points win in just his third fight since stepping up from the cruiserweight division. Usyk became the third man, after Evander Holyfield and David Haye, to win world titles at cruiserweight...
LONDON, OH
Boxing Scene

Hearn: Joshua Looks Massive, Looks Like an Absolute Unit in Training Camp

Eddie Hearn, promoter for heavyweight Anthony Joshua, rejects the recent chatter that his boxer is looking 'small' in his ongoing training camp. Joshua has been showing off a slimmer physique as he prepares to defend his IBF, IBO, WBA, WBO world titles against mandatory challenger Oleksandr Usyk at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on September 25.
COMBAT SPORTS
Maxboxing

Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksandr Usyk - The Predictions

Unified world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua collides with undefeated Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk, the WBO mandatory challenger, at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on September 25. Joshua’s IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight titles will be on the line. If these predictions ring true - it looks like size indeed matters. “There are question...
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Usyk ready to drizzle on Joshua’s parade on Saturday

By Scott Gilfoid: Oleksandr Usyk (18-0, 13 KOs) is in the position to make some people unhappy by beating heavy favorite Anthony Joshua this Saturday night. Promoter Eddie Hearn is on cloud nine right now, as he’s overjoyed at getting Joshua to sign a career-long contract extension with his Matchroom company on Tuesday. But Usyk can put a damper on Hearn’s joy by destroying Joshua out on Saturday in the same fashion that Andy Ruiz Jr. did in 2019.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Nelson: Usyk is Best Fighter That Joshua Will Get in The Ring With

Former cruiserweight champion and Sky Sports pundit, Johnny Nelson, views Oleksandr Usyk as the best fighter that Anthony Joshua, to date, will face in the ring. This coming Saturday night at Tottenham Stadium, Joshua will defend his WBO, WBA, IBF, IBO heavyweight titles against Usyk. Usyk captured a gold medal...
COMBAT SPORTS
fightnews.com

Usyk hits London for Joshua showdown

WBO #1 heavyweight Oleksander Usyk and his team arrived today at a London Airport ahead of Saturday’s world title challenge against WBA, IBF, WBO champion Anthony Joshua on Saturday night in London. We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone. 1. Keep comments related...
COMBAT SPORTS
ib.tv

A Cornucopia of Heavyweights: Joshua-Usyk in the Vanguard

The eyes of the boxing world will be focused on North London this Saturday where WBA/IBF/WBO heavyweight champion Anthony “AJ” Joshua risks his belts against Oleksandr Usyk. The venue is new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium which seats 62,303 and there won’t be an empty seat in the joint. Both were gold...
COMBAT SPORTS
The US Sun

Anthony Joshua warned by Michael Hunter that Oleksandr Usyk’s style is ‘the most difficult’ and winning is ‘hard task’

HEAVYWEIGHT Michael Hunter believes Oleksandr Usyk poses a genuine threat to unified champ Anthony Joshua. Hunter suffered his only career defeat to date against the undefeated Ukrainian in April 2017 and has warned AJ about his ability. Discussing Usyk's talents with Sky Sports, Hunter, 33, said: "He is fleet-footed and...
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

Tyson Fury tickled Oleksandr Usyk in ringside meeting while sizing up Anthony Joshua’s opponent

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury sized up Anthony Joshua’s opponent Oleksandr Usyk when the pair met two year ago.Fury and Usyk were both present for Artur Beterbiev’s knockout win over Oleksandr Gvozdyk in Philadelphia back in October 2019.The meeting came 12 months after Usyk moved up to the heavyweight division after becoming undisputed cruiserweight champion.Fury shook the hand of the Olympic gold medallist before saying: “Stand up, let me see how big you are.”He then proceeded to give the Ukrainian a tickle as he felt his shoulders and torso, seemingly assessing the size of Usyk as he could be a...
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

LIVE: Joshua – Usyk DAZN Presser

Details of the supporting cast to Anthony Joshua’s huge IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO Heavyweight World Title showdown with Oleksandr Usyk at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday September 25 have been confirmed. Watch Joshua vs Usyk LIVE on DAZN (click here). The Heavyweight division’s biggest attraction puts his Unified crown...
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Joshua v Usyk: The Investigation

By Icky Smith: On the 20th of September 2021, Anthony Joshua stepped into the ring to face off with a true master of the craft … and he lost. There is no shame in that, and to many, the result didn’t come as a huge surprise, but that doesn’t mean there shouldn’t be questions … Were Joshua’s tactics wrong? Was it an off night? Was Usyk simply too good? Should there be a rematch?
COMBAT SPORTS
Bad Left Hook

Joshua vs Usyk weigh-in results and video

Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk are set and ready to go for tomorrow’s three-belt heavyweight title clash in London, weighing in today ahead of the bout. Joshua (24-1, 22 KO) weighed in at 240 lbs, right about where he’s been for his previous two fights, where he was 237 for the Andy Ruiz Jr rematch in Dec. 2019 and 240¾ for his win over Kubrat Pulev in Dec. 2020.
COMBAT SPORTS
Yardbarker

Matchroom on DAZN: Joshua vs. Usyk Picks

WBA Super/IBF/WBO/IBO World Heavyweight Championships: Anthony Joshua (c) (24-1) vs. Oleksandr Usyk (18-0) Luke Irwin: Despite AJ being the clear favorite, buit there’s enough variables in Usyk’s game, the southpaw stance, the gold medal-winning technical brilliance, the game elevation in front of big games, that he’s worth a smart gamble on. However, Joshua is right, when comparing Usyk to another dominant cruiserweight that moved up to heavyweight and became champion, Evander Holyfield, Joshua noted that Holyfield had much more heavyweight experience before challenging for a championship. A 36-year old Dereck Chisora, while a hard out, isn’t a reigning, defending Anthony Joshua. Despire what Usyk brings to the table, and while I think he will be a heavyweight champion, I don’t think it’s yet. Joshua will, and should, use his massive size advantage to keep Usyk at bay to survive and advance to an unbelievable money match in Fury-Wilder. Joshua via UD.
COMBAT SPORTS
Metro International

Boxing – Usyk at heaviest weight ahead of Joshua clash

LONDON (Reuters) – Ukraine’s Oleksandr Usyk weighed in at the heaviest of his career ahead of his heavyweight world title clash against IBF, WBA and WBO champion Anthony Joshua on Friday. Usyk, the former undisputed cruiserweight champion who has only had two heavyweight bouts, tipped the scales at 15st 11lbs...
SOCCER
BoxingNews24.com

Joshua insisting on Usyk rematch

By Charles Brun: IBF/WBA/WBO heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua suffered a disappointing 12 round unanimous decision loss to Oleksandr Usyk on Saturday night, and he’s saying he wants a rematch next. After the scores were announced for the Joshua-Usyk fight, the Tottenham Stadium in London became deathly quiet. Collectively, the fans...
COMBAT SPORTS
worldboxingnews.net

Klitschko cheering for Joshua? – Usyk unfazed by lack of support

Oleksandr Usyk is unfazed at the notion his compatriot Wladimir Klitschko could be cheering against him on Saturday night in London. Former heavyweight champion Klitschko lost to Anthony Joshua in a 2017 thriller described as a “passing of the torch” battle. The statement came despite Tyson Fury already taking that...
COMBAT SPORTS

