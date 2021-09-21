Gov. Hochul Rolling Out Mobile Units To Get More Students Vaccinated

By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 5,429 new coronavirus cases and 75 additional deaths.
This brings the statewide total to 1,420,478 cases and 29,226 total COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.
There are 2,778 people across the state in the hospital with COVID-19, with 666 in ICUs.
The state says 12,713,634 total vaccine doses have been administered, and 6,193,136 people are fully vaccinated. So far, 68.5% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.
All Pennsylvanians 16 or older are eligible to get vaccinated, and eligibility for the Pfizer vaccine expanded to children ages 12...
