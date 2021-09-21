CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gov. Hochul Rolling Out Mobile Units To Get More Students Vaccinated

cbslocal.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGov. Kathy Hochul says time is up for parents who are still worried about getting their children vaccinated against the coronavirus. She's deploying a fleet of people to make it even easier. CBS2's John Dias has the details.

newyork.cbslocal.com

