Congress & Courts

U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo and Congressman Josh Gottheimer Visit North Jersey Small Business, Push for Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe following is a cross-post from U.S. Congressman Josh Gottheimer (NJ-5) Today, September 20, 2021, U.S. Congressman Josh Gottheimer (NJ-5) welcomed U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo to New Jersey’s Fifth District, where they visited small businesses in Glen Rock and highlighted how the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill will benefit small businesses, families, and create jobs across North Jersey.

