U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo and Congressman Josh Gottheimer Visit North Jersey Small Business, Push for Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill

Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo has inherited a bit of a mess. The relatively quiet cabinet role typically involves what Raimondo describes as piling "a bunch of CEOs on planes" to fly around the world and promote trade missions and U.S. exports. But in a preview of her Tuesday speech at the Economic Club of Washington where she outlined her agenda and advocate for President Joe Biden's $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation package, the former Rhode Island governor said that she had plans to expand her office to focus largely on revitalizing the domestic economy.

POTUS ・ 2 DAYS AGO