Don’t give up! The Reds still have a chance to make the playoffs

By Tyler Reed
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cincinnati Reds are faced with the challenging obstacle of reaching their hopes of playing in the 2021 MLB Playoffs. With just 11 games remaining and three games out of the final NL Wild Card game position, do the Reds have any hope of making the ultimate comeback?. The Reds...

KESQ

Pirates deliver blow to Reds’ fading playoff chances

CINCINNATI (AP) — Ben Gamel homered, Ke’Bryan Hayes had three hits and the Pittsburgh Pirates dampened the Cincinnati Reds’ fading postseason hopes with a 6-2 win. Gamel hit his eighth home run in the fourth inning to erase the Reds’ early lead in the fourth. Hayes singled to score Hoy Park, and Cole Tucker sent Hayes home with a single. Mitch Keller pitched out of trouble with the aid of two double plays to hold off the Reds, who are chasing the streaking St. Louis Cardinals for the second NL wild card. They trail St. Louis by four games with 10 remaining.
MLB
clevelandstar.com

Reds try to make up ground in playoff race as Nationals visit

The Cincinnati Reds will try to stay in the National League wild-card race when they open a four-game series against the visiting Washington Nationals on Thursday evening. The Reds, who split two games against the Pirates before being rained out on Wednesday, come into the series 4 1/2 games behind the St. Louis Cardinals for the second wild-card spot.
MLB
WKRC

Rare lineup something Reds haven't done in 13 years

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Ideally the Cincinnati Reds would have a fully-healthy and offensively-potent lineup on the field for a late season push to the playoffs. But that was not the case for Saturday's game against the Washington Nationals. When Joey Votto was a late scratch with left knee soreness, manager...
MLB
State
Washington State
Chicago Tribune

Column: Chicago White Sox need to step up their game with the postseason only a week away. Can they get their stars going?

Chicago White Sox Chairman Jerry Reinsdorf was the voice of reason last week when asked about his team’s chances in the postseason. “In a three-out-of-five (series), or a four-out-of-seven, any team can beat any other team,” he said. “Any team can look bad and any team can look great. In a short series, anything can happen. I don’t see why we can’t go all the way, but if we don’t, I wouldn’t ...
MLB
FanSided

St. Louis Cardinals: Matt Carpenter may be shoved out the door

Every player wants to have their career end on their own terms. They get that final shot at glory, being able to walk off the diamond while remaining a productive player, comfortable in the knowledge that they have nothing left. But there are others who find their careers have ended because they did not perform well enough to get another opportunity. That is what St. Louis Cardinals infielder Matt Carpenter is attempting to avoid.
MLB
FanSided

Shohei Ohtani ties Sammy Sosa for dubious MLB record

After getting his 45th home run in a 10-5 loss to the Houston Astros last night, Shohei Ohtani joins Sammy Sosa for an unfavorable record. All season long, the Los Angeles Angels superstar hitter and pitcher, Shohei Ohtani, has amazed fans and baseball pundits alike with his awestriking home runs and dazzling pitching.
MLB
The Eagle-Tribune

Playoff chases like this don't come around often for Red Sox

It’s been a long time since the Red Sox have been involved in a playoff chase like this. With two weeks to play in the season, Boston is locked in a three-way battle with divisional rivals New York and Toronto for the two American League Wild Card spots. It’s the first time since MLB adopted the current one-game Wild Card playoff format in 2012 that the Red Sox have been in such a high-stakes spot this late in the season. Usually they’re either safely in the field or far from contention.
MLB
metsmerizedonline.com

Morning Briefing: Red Sox Sink Mets’ Already Grim Playoff Chances

The Mets lost to the Boston Red Sox by a score of 12-3 Wednesday night. Taijuan Walker had a rough outing, allowing six earned runs in the first two innings before being relieved by Trevor Williams. This loss caps off a two-game mini sweep for the Red Sox and pushes New York’s playoff hopes closer to impossibility. Nate Mendelson of Metsmerized offers a more detailed recap of the game here.
MLB
survivinggrady.com

There’s No Way the Red Sox Aren’t Making the Playoffs: A Slightly Sober Man Explains

When the Red Sox began their late summer skid, falling into a place where they couldn’t stop tripping over their own asses, I made a grand proclamation at my local watering hole. In between gulps of Pabst Blue Ribbon, I jumped up on the bar and screamed to the weary population that the 2021 Red Sox owed us nothing. That we all agreed right out of Spring Training that without Mookie, without Benintendi, with no JBJ patrolling the outfield, nothing good would come of this team this season. That we only changed our tune when the Sox looked like world beaters through June and July. So what right do we have to turn our backs as they stumble out of contention for the East and try to claw their way to the playoffs via the Wild Card?
MLB
FanSided

FanSided

