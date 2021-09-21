Don’t give up! The Reds still have a chance to make the playoffs

When the Red Sox began their late summer skid, falling into a place where they couldn’t stop tripping over their own asses, I made a grand proclamation at my local watering hole. In between gulps of Pabst Blue Ribbon, I jumped up on the bar and screamed to the weary population that the 2021 Red Sox owed us nothing. That we all agreed right out of Spring Training that without Mookie, without Benintendi, with no JBJ patrolling the outfield, nothing good would come of this team this season. That we only changed our tune when the Sox looked like world beaters through June and July. So what right do we have to turn our backs as they stumble out of contention for the East and try to claw their way to the playoffs via the Wild Card?

MLB ・ 11 DAYS AGO