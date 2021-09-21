9 Best Practices to Improve Your Communication Skills and Become a More Effective Leader
Ineffective communication can affect productivity, company culture, individual and collective leadership and be the cause of working harder and not smarter. David Grossman reported in “The Cost of Poor Communication” that a survey of 400 companies with 100,000 employees each cited an average loss per company of $62.4 million per year because of inadequate communication to and between employees.www.newstimes.com
Comments / 0