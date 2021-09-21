Chipotle Rolls Out Spicy New Item That's Been 'Among the Top Requested Menu Items' According to the Chain

"Forty years ago in New Orleans, Louisiana, a taste sensation was born," the Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen website says on its "our story" page. "What began with one small restaurant and one big idea turned into a craze that swept the nation — and the world." While Popeyes, a Restaurant Brands International company along with Burger King and Tim Hortons, may not be the biggest purveyor of fast-food chicken in the world, they're not exaggerating. Popeyes has managed to draw a lot of attention to its authentic, Louisiana-style fried chicken, chicken tenders, and shrimp by being the first to lay down the "chicken wars" gauntlet in 2019. Then, they turned themselves into an absolute category killer with the astounding success of its chicken sandwich entrant with record sales and even in-store tussles over who should get the last sandwich as supplies dwindled in the wake what became much more than a "Popeyes versus Chick-fil-A" showdown.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 14 DAYS AGO