Amazon boss Jeff Bezos is not going to pay his taxes “as an act of kindness” and it is up to governments to make sure that big businessmen like him pay what is due, Boris Johnson has said.The prime minister confronted the world’s richest man over Amazon’s tax bill when the pair met on the margins of the United Nations general assembly in New York on Monday.But he said that Bezos - whose personal fortune is estimated at over £130bn - made clear that he believed the onus was on governments to ensure that they have an effective tax...

INCOME TAX ・ 8 DAYS AGO